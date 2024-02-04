2 Broadway Shows Close Today

Today, February 4, 2024, Broadway says goodbye to two productions. Purlie Victorious takes its final bow at the Music Box Theatre following 23 previews and 151 regular performances; and Harmony will conclude its run at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre following 24 previews and 96 regular performances.

The venues will soon be home to Suffs and Patriots respectively

Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch by the legendary Ossie Davis stars Leslie Odom, Jr. in the title role, with Vanessa Bell Calloway as “Idella Landy”, Billy Eugene Jones as “Gitlow Judson”, Noah Pyzik as “Deputy”, Noah Robbins as “Charlie Cotchipee”, Jay O. Sanders as “Ol’ Cap’n Cotchipee”, Heather Alicia Simms as “Missy Judson”, Bill Timoney as “Sheriff” and Tony Award nominee Kara Young as “Lutiebelle Gussie Mae Jenkins,” Melvin Abston, Willa Bost , Brandi Porter and Donald Webber Jr.

Exuberant and outrageous, Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch is the joyous comedy that finds inspiration and laughs in the story of a man with a mission. Alive with love and hope, this timeless story by American Playwright laureate Ossie Davis is directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon.

Harmony features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Based on an unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom. What happened next is the story of Harmony.

Directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, the cast stars Chip Zien, Sierra Boggess, Julie Benko, Allison Semmes, Andrew O’Shanick and the Harmonists: Sean Bell, Danny Kornfeld, Zal Owen, Eric Peters, Blake Roman, and Steven Telsey. They join the complete company which includes Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce Landry, Rhonnirose Mantilla, Daniel Z. Miller, Benjamin H. Moore, Matthew Mucha, Constantine Pappas, Kayleen Seidl, Kyla Stone, Bronwyn Tarboton, Kate Wesler, Stuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.