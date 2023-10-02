Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway

Purlie Victorious is running on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

"Broadway means something to me. It's the standard of our industry," Leslie Odom, Jr. told Richard Ridge upon his official return to the stage. "Mr. [Ossie] Davis means something to me... and Rudy Dee. This is a combination of so many things that are dear to me- this play, Kenny Leon, this company of artists, Nicolette [Robinson] alongside me producing, this community... these ten blocks! It's a bright spot and high point in my life."

Just last week, the Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee officially returned to Broadway in Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, now running at the Music Box Theatre. Purlie Victorious is the rousing, laugh-filled comedy by Ossie Davis that tells the story of a Black preacher’s machinations to reclaim his inheritance and win back his church.  

Go inside the big night in the video below!






