Video: Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS on Broadway

"Broadway means something to me. It's the standard of our industry," Leslie Odom, Jr. told Richard Ridge upon his official return to the stage. "Mr. [Ossie] Davis means something to me... and Rudy Dee. This is a combination of so many things that are dear to me- this play, Kenny Leon, this company of artists, Nicolette [Robinson] alongside me producing, this community... these ten blocks! It's a bright spot and high point in my life."
Just last week, the Tony & Grammy Award winner and Academy & Emmy Award nominee officially returned to Broadway in Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, now running at the Music Box Theatre. Purlie Victorious is the rousing, laugh-filled comedy by Ossie Davis that tells the story of a Black preacher’s machinations to reclaim his inheritance and win back his church.
