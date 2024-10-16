2 BY KEN Will Premiere at The American Theatre of Actors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Theatre of Actors has announced a special event scheduled for twelve performances through the end of October!

Fan favorite, Ken Coughlin has written two original one acts, to be presented back to back on the Sargent Stage from October 23rd - November 3rd!

The first, "Hang Up Your Cleats" is under the direction of Laurie Rae Waugh, another familiar face at ATA! This show follows the story of a bartender and his son as they befriend several baseball players struggling with the inevitable end of their careers. After intermission, audiences will catch "The Next Audition" - an honest look at an artist's internal struggle when considering their next audition.

The cast includes such notable names as Will Allen, Aileen Bergin, Daniel Dennehy, Kevin Ford, Sonia Halle, Thomas J. Kane, Julianne Lorndale, Luc Mitchell, Dennis Mullikin, Phil Oetiker, Valerie O'Hara, Brian Michael O'Neill, and Jacob Ward

The American Theatre of Actors was founded in 1976 by James Jennings, who continues as its President and Artistic Director.

It is a repertory theatre company consisting of 50 actors, 15 playwrights and 8 directors. Its purpose is to promote the development of new playwrights, directors and actors and provide them a creative atmosphere in which to work without the pressures of commerical theatre.

The plays are dramas and comedies dealing with the social and ethical problems of contemporary society. Over 965 new works have been presented and more than 11,000 actors have worked at A.T.A., including Dennis Quaid, Bruce Willis, Danny Aiello, Dan Lauria, Chazz Palminteri, Kevin O'Connor, William Fichtner, Edie Falco and Kathryn Hahn.

Tickets are available now for this limited-time-only event! See these two incredible directors collaborate in this historic home for theater arts!