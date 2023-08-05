14th Annual NYC UNICYCLE FESTIVAL to Take Place Labor Day Weekend

Activities take place in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn.

Aug. 05, 2023

Now in its 14th year, the NYC Unicycle Festival, one of New York City's quirkiest events, will be rolling across New York City once again this Labor Day weekend. Taking place from August 31 – September 3, the event, presented by the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, will see dozens of one-wheeled riders participate in free outdoor activities in this unique end-of-summer tradition. Activities take place in Manhattan, Queens, and Brooklyn, as unicycles will hit the streets turning heads and spreading joy while they roll through town. The four-day event begins in Manhattan on August 31 with a ride up the West Side. That will be followed on Friday, September 1 with a 13-mile group ride over the Brooklyn Bridge to Coney Island. Saturday, September 2 will see unicycle basketball games, MUNI, and learn-to-ride activities in Queens. The event concludes on Sunday, September 3 at Grant's Tomb in Manhattan, which is the home of the NYC Unicycle Club.  

UniFest has something for everyone, from long-time unicycle enthusiasts to first-time thrill-seekers; from unicycle basketball to scavenger hunts; from avid cyclists to families looking for the best way to spend a summer's day in the Big Apple. It's fun, it's free and all ages and abilities are welcome! Find out more at nycunifest.com.

The popular one-wheeled happening is produced annually by the Brooklyn-based Bindlestiff Family Cirkus, who have been bringing joy and wonder to the world for more than 25 years. This year's festival is made possible, in part, through the support of the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs and New York State Council on the Arts.

“The NYC Unicycle Festival has become a beloved event for many which brings together people from all walks of life who all share a passion for rolling on one wheel,” said Bindlestiff co-founder Keith Nelson “If you've ever been 'uni-curious,' this is the perfect opportunity to check out why so many people have fallen in love with this alternative mode of transportation.”

 

Schedule of Events

Thursday, August 31: 10:30 am to around 3:30 pm

West Side One-Wheel ride. Unicycle riders will meet up in Battery Park and journey up the West Side before rolling to Central Park for a loop.

 

Friday, September 1: 2 pm to 6 pm

Brooklyn Unicycle Day features a massive group ride over the Brooklyn Bridge to Coney Island—more than thirteen miles on one wheel!  

 

Saturday, September 2: noon to 5 pm

The festival's main event is in Queens this year. Activities include a learn-to-ride area, basketball competition games, demonstrations, workshops in Seven Gables Playground (210 St. & Oceania St.) and mountain unicycle rides on the Cunningham Park Mountain Cycle Path.

 

Sunday, September 3: 1 to 5 pm

Unicycle club meeting at Grant's Tomb (home of the NYC Unicycle Club) caps off the weekend with a low-key skill-share. Anyone interested in learning to ride a unicycle can come find out more.

  

About the Bindlestiff Family Cirkus

For over 25 years, The Bindlestiff Family Cirkus has been presenting classic American circus tradition with its own uniquely contemporary spin. The mission of Bindlestiff Family Variety Arts, Inc. is to bring joy and wonder into the world. We cultivate, develop, and sustain the arts circus and variety arts. We celebrate tradition while maintaining an irreverent spirit, keeping the circus current, accessible, and relevant.



