13 GOING ON 30 Musical Will Make World Premiere in Manchester, UK

The world premiere production of 13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL will open at Manchester Opera House in the UK for a limited season beginning 21 September 2025. The musical is based on the 2004 rom-com classic from Revolution Studios starring Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, is written by the film writers Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa and will be directed by the award winning, Andy Fickman.

Tickets go on sale at 13:30 on Wednesday 13 November. Casting is to be announced.

Jenna Rink is an adorably awkward 13-year-old girl who wishes she could skip over the misery of high school. When her birthday wish comes true, Jenna magically wakes up as an adult to find herself “thirty, flirty and thriving” as the editor of a fashion magazine with a seemingly perfect life. But as she gradually unravels the mystery of what kind of person she has become, she goes on a journey to work out what — and who — really matters.

Film writers Josh Goldsmith and Cathy Yuspa, who have also written the book of the musical, said “When we wrote the movie 13 Going on 30, we never dreamt that on the film’s 20th anniversary, we’d get the chance to see a whole new generation fall in love with Razzles and feel thirty, flirty, and thriving. It’s been a joy to work with ROYO, Revolution Studios, songwriters Alan Zachary & Michael Weiner, and director Andy Fickman to bring this story to life as a stage musical. We were thrilled by the audience’s response to our workshop last year, and now we can’t wait to officially open in Manchester at the legendary Opera House — the launchpad of so many iconic musicals. So bring your family, your friends, maybe a date, or just come alone — don’t be shy, we’re all nice. Hope you have as much fun seeing the show as we had making it!”

13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL will have songs by Michael Weiner and Alan Zachary (First Date (Broadway), High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Disney+). It is directed by Andy Fickman (Heathers, She’s The Man).

13 GOING ON 30 - THE MUSICAL is produced by ROYO, Revolution Studios, Wendy Federman and Phil Kenny, with Todd Garner, Marla Levine and Dean Stolber.

About 13 GOING ON 30

13 Going on 30 was released in April 2004, directed by Gary Winick, starred Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo, and was produced by Susan Arnold and Donna Arkoff Roth.

The film received generally positive reviews from critics and was a commercial success, earning $22 million in its first week and becoming one of the year's biggest-selling DVD rental titles. Its total box office was over $96 million.

The film's soundtrack also charted inside the top 50 on the US Billboard 200 chart. Jennifer Garner received nominations for an MTV Movie Award as well as a Teen Choice Award for her performance