10th Season of New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab to Launch With Three New Musicals

New York Theatre Barn will launch the 10th season of its Choreography Lab on Sunday, March 12th, 2023 at 6PM ET. The in-person presentation will also be streamed live from Open Jar Studios (1601 Broadway) in New York City.

Curated by Avital Asuleen, the program's New Works Lab makes space for 3 choreographers to bring 3 original musicals to life, often for the first time. The featured musicals are Paradise Ballroom, A Pint of Understanding, and Tanya's Lit Clit. Harold O'Neal and Princess Lockerooo's Paradise Ballroom explores community, forgiveness, and living one's truth in 1970's LA. Lee Phenner, Joel LaRue Smith and Joseph Smith's A Pint of Understanding includes a varied jazz-inspired score creating vivid moments in this examination of race, class, perspective, and hope. Co-produced by Experimental Bitch Theatre Company, Tanya's Lit Clit is a phantasmagorical musical comedy about chronic illness disabilities created by Emma Goldman-Sherman, Tatiana Baccari, Mariah Lotz, and Serena Ebony Miller.

The participating choreographers include Tatiana Baccari & Jasmine Roth (Tanya's Lit Clit), Jonathan Lee (A Pint of Understanding), and Princess Lockerooo (Paradise Ballroom). The company continues its partnership with Full Out Creative who will collaborate with the choreographers to film their pieces live. Tori Crow is the lab's associate producer.

There are a limited number of tickets for the in-person audience, as well as tickets to live stream the presentation which can be purchased here. Additionally, this lab will feature Live CART and captioning accessibility services. Support for Open Captioning is provided in part by TDF. This project is supported in part by an award from the National Endowment for the Art.

Patrons attending in person will need to provide proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination AND proof of a booster dose (for those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines), along with a government-issued photo ID. New York Theatre Barn staff and artists are subject to mandatory vaccination and booster policy in addition to testing protocols. For the safety of our performers, our audience will remain masked for this presentation.

Now in its 10th season, the Choreography Lab is the only platform for choreographers and writers to collaborate on movement for new musicals during incubation. Funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.