10TH NIGHT OF LIFE Benefiting The Trevor Project Set for Sony Hall This Month

Leg Up On Life's 10th NIGHT OF LIFE Benefiting The Trevor Project is taking it back to the Sony Hall stage located in the landmark Paramount Hotel (235 W. 46 Street)!

This one-night-only milestone edition of the ever growing arts performance party, happening Monday, August 19th begins when doors open at 7PM. This winter's show and party is co-hosted by creative Daniel Gold and Leg Up On Life alum, Castrata, known as NYC's Drag Chanteuse.

NIGHT OF LIFE is Leg Up On Life's bi-annual explosive arts performance party! The event brings together artists from all walks of life throughout different areas of the arts community all to raise funds and awareness for The Trevor Project's life-saving work. A beautiful amalgamation of choreographers, musicians, drag artists, and dancers the night always leaves a one-of-a-kind impression leaving the audience recharged by the awe inducing collaborative performances!

Leg Up On Life is an artistic organization that strives to create an inclusive community through the performing and visual arts. Leg Up On Life's events and shows promote artistic collaboration, while raising funds for organizations that directly aid the LGBTQIA+ and BIPOC communities.

Headliners presenting works this NIGHT OF LIFE Benefiting The Trevor Project include Ali Koinoglou (Director of Koin & Co.), Bo Belza (BOLD Dance Project founder), Boxa Crayonz (Mx.Fresco's Grand Cantina 2024), Britney Virazzano, Castrata, Cat Cogliandro (Artistic Director of CAT.ASTROPHE! Dance), Catrina Lovelace (Miss Big Adam's Apple 2023), Courtney Sauls (Leg Up On Life's Community Activist of the Year, FX's Pose), Daniel Gold (Miss Saigon and Disney's Beauty and the Beast National Tours), Inita D (Miss Stonewall 2024), Janae Saisquoi, Jenny Mollet (SIX), Joe Serafini (High School Musical: The Musical: The Series), La Zavaleta (Boulet Brother's DRAGULA Season 4 and Miss Bushwig 2021), Miles Keeney (GLAAD Awards 2019 and 2022), Olympia, Scarlett D. Von Du, Tanner Lane (Radio City Christmas Spectacular and CHICAGO National Tour), Travis Bertell, Trent Soyster (PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL National Tour), Vampy Von Thickums-Galore (Tournament of Champions Cycle 2 winner), and Vanity LaVain (MOTHER Cycle 3 Winner) .

Performers taking to the Sony Hall stage include: Adam Mandala (Aladdin National Tour), Adam Wedesky, Alana Janai, Alex Llorca, Ali Arian Molaei, Alice Wu, Amanda Collins, Amanda Shea Rodriguez, Amanda Arenas, Amy Gatewood, Anna Bermudez, Anna Hiran, Ariana Ammons, Asha Yates, Aubrie' Knapp, Arielle Dettmer, Beatrice Howell, Bella Savastano, Ben Milan-Polisar, Bex Robinson (ISN'T IT ROMANTIC and DANCING WITH MYSELF Season 1), Brianna Londeree, Brooke Schulte, Brooklyn Bronson, Caitlin Marks, Caitie Russell (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Cam Gradel, Camryn Kopetic, Carlie Wenzel, Cat Cogliandro, Caroline Perry (Jesus Christ Superstar National Tour), Charlotte McKinley (The Marvelous Mrs.Maisel and Knicks City Dancer), Chris Marinelli, Christopher Mitchell, Colleen Duddy, Corey Wright, Corinne Ferrer, Dakota Hoar (Anastasia National Tour), Danny Kim, Deanna Pandolfo, Destini Hendricks (The Wiz), Destiny Nguyen, Domanick Hubbard (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Jesus Christ Superstar National Tours), Dylin McCarthy, Emma Driver, Emma Featherstone, Emma Stricker (Escape to Margaritavilla National Tour), Emmy Lane, Enrica Zanini, Evy Vaughan, Hannah Stebe, Ian Dominguez Ball, Ian Viciedo, Isabella Klee, Jade Sessions, Jack Dodman, Jason Carroll (CHICAGO National Tour), Jason Diaz, Jaylon "Jazz" McCraven, Joanna Pfeiffer, Jonah Nash (Mean Girls National Tour), Jordan Stephens, Julianna Panzella, Kailin Brown (CHICAGO National Tour), Kathleen Belarde, Katie Mollison, Kendall Monreau, Kendra Alexander, Kennedy Kandi, Kyle De La Cruz Laing, Livia Janjigian, Luke James Cloherty, Mackenzie Rawls, Macy Borter, Madison Naugle, Malik McCullough, Malik Warlick, Mattie Love, Maria Noriko Cabral, Maria DeSario, Maria Scherer, Mariana Carlassara, Maya Addie (Radio City Christmas Spectacular), Michael Holden, Natalie Rose Copeland, Nicholas Cooper, Nya Harris, Olivia Chan, Omari Simmons, Onge Alati, Parker Aimone (Escape to Margaritaville National Tour), Quill Huntley, Rachel Kay, Rhagan Carter, Rosalind Hsu, Rosemary Shanini, Roy Garzon, Runako Campbell, Samantha H Lucas, Sarah Esmenda, Simone Wright, Shane Taylor Pretty, Simone Wright, Sydney Lettau, Sydney Loyal, Sydney Reed, Sylvia Blaise Taylor, Taylor Green, Tessa Russ, TJ Tapp (Jesus Christ Superstar National Tour), Tracy Sokat, Vienna DeRubis, Vincent Richmond, and more.

To come and witness this epic evening of arts collaboration celebrating the arts and the life saving work of the Trevor Project you can grab your tickets or make a donation at the button below.