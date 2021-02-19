10 Student Blogs to Check Out This Week!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Read some of the top blogs from this week below!

Check out more Student Blogs here!

BWW Blog: A SMASH-ing Interview with Jaime Cepero

Student Blogger: Kyle Morales

Excerpt: On SMASH, Cepero played Ellis Boyd: the conniving assistant to Tom Levitt whose goal is to become a producer of Bombshell. When asked how Cepero feels about SMASH being remade for Broadway, and if he would like to reprise his role of Ellis, Cepero shared, "SMASH developing a Broadway show is very exciting. I think it's going to provide a lot of opportunities for artists in this community and that is always a good thing...

BWW Blog: Marcus Martin - Gifted Beyond the Stage

Student Blogger: Isabella Schiavon

Excerpt: I truly believe that some people were born with a mission. Some call it talent, or a gift. The man you are going to read about was born to bring joy into this world. [...] I have no doubt you'll soon hear his name in the industry (maybe playing one of his dream roles as the Genie in Aladdin or Hercules Mulligan in Hamilton). But for now, you can listen to his podcast and follow his very inspirational Instagram page!

BWW Blog: Letters from a Nobody in New York

Student Blogger: Liam Joshua Munn

Excerpt: I am a Senior BFA Musical Theatre Major at Marymount Manhattan College. I auditioned for over 15 schools in 2015: I was unhappy, anxious and somehow I lost my love for something that kept me grounded my entire life. This is a small list of things I wish I was told during my college auditions. Hopefully it helps.

Student Interview: Award-Winning Director and Writer Kara-Lynn Vaeni on "In Search of The Sublime"

Student Blogger: Macy Mae Cowart

Excerpt: Kara-Lynn Vaeni is many things: a Kilroys playwright, the "Best Theatre Director in Dallas 2020" (Dallas Observer), recipient of an NEA grant, and more recently, the mastermind behind "In Search of The Sublime" at Stage West Theatre. [...] To get a better idea of Kara-Lynn's thought process behind "In Search of The Sublime," we hopped on a Zoom call.

BWW Blog: You Are So Enough

Student Blogger: Olivia Noel

Excerpt: We're all different people with different lives, different voices, and different stories. There will be times where we find ourselves in a place where we didn't make the cut, or didn't fit or match the directors vision. But we should refrain from jumping to the conclusion that we aren't good enough.

BWW Blog: Broadway Stars and Their Music

Student Blogger: Rachel Branning

Excerpt: I have included some of the artists who have music that single handedly kept me sane throughout this pandemic. They're insanely talented and they deserve so much support - so please, check them out!

BWW Blog: FOUND IN TRANSLATION - Et Alia Theater

Student Blogger: Cris Blak

Excerpt: As a playwright I constantly find myself searching for theatre companies that may possibly be interested in producing one of my shows or working together to develop something completely new. In May 2020 I happened to fall upon a company called Et Alia Theater. I had never heard of them, but one look on their website and I saw that my ignorance of their existence was a huge mistake.

BWW Blog: I Have a Seri(es)ous Problem

Student Blogger: Caiti Ho

Excerpt: I think we can all agree that we have probably watched more series in the past year than we have in our lifetimes. Well, I have at least. Since the one-year anniversary of being home is approaching I thought I would look back on all the shows I have discovered and rediscovered during these troublesome times.

BWW Blog: Dive Into The Fantastical

Student Blogger: Danielle Urban

Excerpt: There are only certain musicals that really allow me to get truly lost in the music. A set of lyrics that allow me to fall into my own world, allow myself to live in that theatrical world, lose the reality of this world and get lost in another. Some of these might just be entire musicals, some of them might just be specific songs.

BWW Blog: Growing from Rejection - The Entertainment Industry

Student Blogger: Meguire Hennes

Excerpt: One of the most difficult parts of trying to be actively successful in theatre is the recurring rejection. Rejection is one of the least talked about topics when discussing the industry. It can be very easily overlooked because the theatre industry can sometimes be seen as a fairytale.