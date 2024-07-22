Videos: Celebrate Alan Menken's 75th Birthday with His Greatest Musical Hits

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Today marks the 75th birthday of legendary composer Alan Menken, a musical maestro whose unforgettable melodies have enchanted audiences worldwide. Menken has had an illustrious career, honored with eight Academy Awards, eleven Grammy Awards, and a Tony Award.

Menken's journey to stardom began in the early 1980s when he teamed up with lyricist Howard Ashman. Together, they created the off-Broadway hit Little Shop of Horrors, an instant classic that paved the way for Menken's future success. Their collaboration caught the attention of Disney, leading to a series of groundbreaking animated musicals that would define a generation.

From Broadway stages to Disney classics, Menken has gifted us with iconic works such as Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Aladdin, and Newsies. His compositions have become timeless treasures, captivating hearts and earning him numerous accolades throughout his career.

Take a look at some of the most iconic performances from Menken's indelible repertoire as we celebrate this iconic artist and the magic he has brought to our lives.

'Proud of Your Boy'- Aladdin

'Be Our Guest'- Beauty and the Beast

'Pink Fish'

'King of New York'- Newsies

Menken's melodies have left an indelible mark on both Broadway and Hollywood. These performances are just a glimpse of the magic Menken has created, resonating with audiences across the globe and across generations. Here's to many more years of unforgettable music from the legendary Alan Menken. Happy 75th Birthday!