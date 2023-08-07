& JULIET on Broadway- A Complete Guide

Looking for all the latest info on one of Broadway's hottest shows? BroadwayWorld has the full scoop on everything that you need to know about & Juliet on Broadway. Check out all the details below!

Where is & Juliet playing on Broadway?

& Juliet is running on Broadway at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. It is located at 124 West 43rd Street in the Theater District of Midtown Manhattan in New York City.

How do I get to & Juliet on Broadway?

The Stephen Sondheim Theatre is just a short walk from Times Square. To arrive by subway, the closest stops are: Times Square-42nd Street (A, C, E, N, Q, R, S, W, 1, 2, 3, 7) and 42nd Street- Bryant Park (B, D, F, M).

Find out more about how to get to your Broadway show.

When did & Juliet open on Broadway?

& Juliet began previews on October 28, 2022 and offically opened on Broadway on November 16, 2022.

Is & Juliet playing outside of New York City?

Not right now. & Juliet had its World Premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London’s West End, where it played its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto. It also played Melbourne’s Regent Theatre in 2023.

The show will launch a North American Tour and a UK tour in 2024 and will make its Asian premiere in Sinapore in late 2023.

What is & Juliet based on?

Elements of the story in & Juliet are based on the events of Shakespeare's classic drama, Romeo and Juliet.

What is & Juliet about?

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.

Who wrote & Juliet?

& Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek”, David West Reade, and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits by Max Martin, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.

How long is & Juliet?

& Juliet is 2 hours and 40 minutes, including one intermission.

What days of the week does & Juliet play on Broadway?

Check the current schedule of Broadway shows here.

Who are the characters in & Juliet?

The main characters in & Juliet include: Juliet, Anne, Shakespeare, Nurse, Lance, May, Romeo, and François.

Who was in the original Broadway cast of & Juliet?

The opening night cast of & Juliet included: Lorna Courtney (Juliet), Betsy Wolfe (Anne), Stark Sands (Shakesepere), Melanie La Barrie (Nurse), Paulo Szot (Lance), Justin David Sullivan (May), Ben Jackson Walker (Romeo), and Philippe Arroyo (François).

Is the original Broadway cast still in & Juliet?

As of August 2023, yes. Most of the original company is still in the show with the exception of Stark Snads, who played his final performance on August 6, 2023.

What songs are in & Juliet?

Musical numbers in & Juliet include:

“Larger Than Life” - William Shakespeare & Company

“I Want It That Way” - Shakespeare, Anne Hathaway & Company

“…Baby One More Time” - Juliet

“Show Me the Meaning of Being Lonely” - Anne, Shakespeare, Juliet & Company

“Domino” - Juliet, Angelique, May, & Anne

“Show Me Love” - Juliet, Angelique, Anne, May, Lance & Company

“Blow” - Juliet, Angelique, Anne, May, Lance & Company

“I’m Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman” - May & Juliet

“Overprotected” - Francois & Juliet

“Confident” - Juliet, Francois, Angelique & Company

“Teenage Dream” / “Break Free” - Angelique & Lance

“Oops!...I Did It Again” - Juliet & Angelique

“I Kissed a Girl” - May, Francois & Company

“It’s My Life” - Romeo, Shakespeare, Juliet, Anne & Company

“Love Me Like You Do” - Romeo

“Since U Been Gone” - Juliet & Company

“Whataya Want From Me” - May & Francois

“One More Try” - Juliet, Romeo & Company

“Problem” / “Can’t Feel My Face” - Juliet, Romeo & Company

“That’s the Way It Is” - Anne & Juliet

“Everybody” - Shakespeare, Romeo, May, Francois, Lance & Company

“As Long As You Love Me” - Francois, Shakespeare, Romeo & May

“It’s Gonna Be Me” - Francois & May

“Shape Of My Heart” - Lance, Francois & May

“Stronger” - Juliet

“F****n’ Perfect” - Angelique & Company

“Roar” - Juliet & Company

“I Want It That Way - Reprise” - Shakespeare, Anne, Juliet, Romeo & Company

“Can’t Stop the Feeling!” - Shakespeare, Anne & Company

Does & Juliet have a cast recording?

Yes! The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

Did & Juliet win any awards?

& Juliet was nominated for 9 Tony Awards (including Best Musical), but did not win in any categories.

Can I bring my child to & Juliet?

Yes! & Juliet is recommended for ages 8 and up., though as long as your child is 4 or older, they will be permitted in the theatre.

Check out more Broadway age recomendations.

How do I get tickets to & Juliet?

You can get tickets to & Juliet and every other Broadway show here.

Does & Juliet have a lottery?

For day-of rush tickets, TodayTix users can sign up for an alert to be notified when tickets are available to purchase. Rush tickets will be available each performance day (minus select blackout dates) at 9am, on a first-come, first-served basis on TodayTix for $39 per ticket. Standing room tickets will be $45 per ticket, and available for purchase in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre the day of sold-out performances only, pending availability.

View a full list of Broadway lottery and rush policies.

Need to know more? Check out all the latest news on & Juliet here!