& JULIET Will Be Extended Through October 3rd

It has been announced that & Juliet, currently playing at London's Shaftesbury Theatre, has been extended through October 3rd.

& Juliet stars Miriam-Teak Lee as Juliet, Cassidy Janson as Anne Hathaway, Olivier Tompsett as William Shakespeare, Arun Blair-Mangat as May, David Badella as Lance, Melanie La Barrie as Nurse, Jordan Luke Gage as Romeo and Tim Mahendran as Francois.

& Juliet is packed with some of the biggest pop anthems from acclaimed songwriter Max Martin and recorded by artists including Backstreet Boys, Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande, all arranged by Tony® and Grammy Award-winning orchestrator Bill Sherman.

Songs include: ROAR, HIT ME BABY ONE MORE TIME, LOVE. ME LIKE YOU DO, I KISSED A GIRL and EVERYBODY

& Juliet is directed by Luke Sheppard (In the Heights) with a book by David West Read (Schitt's Creek), choreography from Jennifer Weber, set design from Soutra Gilmour and costume design by Paloma Young.

& Juliet is produced by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele, Jenny Petersson and Martin Dodd.

& Juliet offers a joyous new version of the most famous love story ever told. What if Juliet's famous ending was really just her beginning? What if she decided to choose her own fate? The hilarious new musical follows Juliet's sensational journey of self-discovery and second chances, told through some of the most glittering pop anthems of the last three decades.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You