BroadwayWorld Celebrates 16th Anniversary!

Happy Birthday to us!

Back in 2003, BroadwayWorld launched as a modest, Broadway-only 'fan site' devoted to New York theatre. Created by Robert Diamond, the site had one goal- to bring together his dual passions for technology and the arts. Early features consisted primarily of message boards, the first theatre fans' choice awards, and a content aggregator, but from there, the site grew quickly and before long, we were generating original content, ramping up with writers and photographers and expanding constantly and consistently while embracing, and exploiting the latest technologies, social media, video, and more!

As the site quickly grew, we realized with 'world' in our name - we had a lot to live up to. Now, 16 years later, we are excited to announce today that the site has expanded its unparalleled coverage to nearly 150 markets worldwide, including no fewer than 100 cities across the US and in more than 40 countries. Late last week, the BroadwayWorld Awards launched, once again giving fans of New York theatre their say on the best of the season.

Click here for more information and to vote today in the Theatre Fans' Choice Awards!

Bucking the disturbing trend over the last 16 years of cutbacks in both national and regional arts coverage and education, we're particularly proud of our unflagging growth, and ability to present reliable, entertaining, up-to-date theatre coverage to more than 5 million monthly readers.

We're also as committed as ever to technology as we are theatre, and while we're thrilled with the depth and breadth of site features we've been 'first-to-market' with, have much more coming down the pike in 2019, and beyond.

Here's just a sampling of statistics illustrating our achievements over the last 16 years, of which we're all quite proud:

-More than 288,481 regional productions in over 60,628 theaters covered. Among them were 33,064 different shows, including more than 650 Broadway productions

-6 million+ Message Board posts

-897,189 photos published

-901,840 stories posted

-30,468 auditions promoted

-340,838 performers, creatives & notables featured in our database

-Over 1 million voters in the Theatre Fans' Choice Awards

And, most of all, a huge "thank you" to all of our contributors, readers, fans, and followers both in and out of the theatre community. We wouldn't be here without you.

Here's to the next 16!





