Hugh Panaro Returns to 54 Below Tonight for Album Release; MAN WITHOUT A MASK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway leading man and BroadwayWorld favorite Hugh Panaro will hit the 54 Below stage tonight, March 6, at 7pm to celebrate his release of his first ever live CD, Hugh Panaro: Man Without A Mask. The album recorded live at 54 Below was released earlier this year in a truly surprise fashion (a must-read story). The evening will be under the direction of his long-time friend Richard Jay-Alexander, with Joseph Thalken as the musical director and Joseph Wallace on bass.

With over two decades of dazzling audiences on Broadway and beyond, Hugh Panaro's name is synonymous with both vocal excellence and a captivating stage presence. A veteran of over 2,000 performances as the iconic Phantom in "The Phantom of the Opera," Panaro has not only written his names into Broadway history books, but has also left his mark on the hearts of theatre fans worldwide.

Those who have followed his career, know of his unique journies from Raoul to the Phantom, and from Marius to Valjean, as just a few examples of his continued growth and range as a performer. Whether you've been lucky enough to see Hugh on the stages of New York, London's West End, or performing alongside legends like Barbra Streisand in Europe, Panaro's performances are always a testament to his profound musicality and to his unwavering commitment to storytelling through song.

Recorded in the intimate setting of 54 Below, this album is a culmination of many years of triumphs on stages big and small and it delivers the experience of both. The recording features a selection of songs that not only highlight Panaro's storied career but also showcase his unparalleled tenor and his mastery of storytelling. As a long-time fan, I think this is the best Hugh has ever sounded. From the longing of "Something’s Coming" to a gorgeous rendition of "The Music of the Night," each track is a window into the soul of a performer who has lived and breathed musical theatre his whole career.

In celebrating "Hugh Panaro: Man Without A Mask," we're not just commemorating an album release; we're celebrating a career on stage and one of Broadway's best vocalists. Hope to see you tonight!

Something’s Coming Distant Melody / Neverland Ah, Miss / Johanna Not While I’m Around Live with Somebody You Love Why God, Why? Make Believe / You Are Love You Don’t Bring Me Flowers Bring Him Home Empty Chairs at Empty Tables One Plus One You Have Never Failed Me The Music of the Night Encore: It Only Takes a Moment Encore: Moon River

With over 2,000 performances in the title role of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway under his belt, and many before that as Raoul, there's not much that Hugh hasn't seen. Considered to be one of the premier and most sought-after male actor/singers in our business, Hugh is known for his gifts of subtlety and nuance, as well as the powerhouse pipes he possesses. His credits also include playing Marius in the original Broadway run and first national tour of Les Misérables, and stints as Valjean in both his hometown of Philadelphia and at The MUNY. His other Broadway credits include Lestat, Side Show, Show Boat, and The Red Shoes. He has also performed on London's West End, in Canada, and on concert stages across the globe, including touring with Barbra Streisand throughout Europe.

Hugh Panaro: Man Without A Mask plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 4 at 7pm. Cover charges are $73 (includes $8 in fees) – $84 (includes $9 in fees). Premiums are $139 (includes $14 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/HughPanaro. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $1.50 facility fee.