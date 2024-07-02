Argentinian Artist, Pilar Lannopollo: A Visionary in Dance, Production, and Music

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pilar Lannopollo is a multifaceted Argentinian artist with unstoppable success in the world of dance, production, and music. As the lead dancer in Brick House, New York's premier hip-hop crew, she stands alongside legends in the industry. Her journey began with a standout audition in Times Square, where she not only secured a spot as a lead dancer but also impressed Kelly Peters, the founder of Brick House, known for his pioneering contributions to hip-hop culture.

Beyond dance, Pilar is a powerhouse as a producer. She currently spearheads "La Polenta," a massive show and international Argentine party phenomenon that recently lit up New York City on April 26th, with another eagerly anticipated event slated for the end of May. Originating as a celebration of urban music with an electronic party aesthetic, "La Polenta" has expanded globally, captivating audiences in Europe, Miami, and multiple provinces across Argentina simultaneously. Each event is a sensory spectacle, featuring live dance performances, aerial artists, live bands, and even native Argentine treats like churros, all bathed in pulsating laser lights and unique aesthetics.

In addition to "La Polenta," Pilar orchestrated "La Play Festival" at Konex, Argentina, an immersive dance extravaganza that spanned from afternoon till dawn. This entirely self-produced event showcased top-tier dancers and choreographers, live music acts, and interactive experiences, cementing Pilar's reputation as a masterful event organizer and creative force.

Adding to her repertoire, Pilar has ventured into DJing, recently debuting at a pop-up event for Presidente Bar from the stunning backdrop of Freeman Alley, simultaneously resonating across New York City. Her DJ journey, sparked by curiosity and a desire to expand her artistic horizons, quickly gained momentum, leading to invitations for prominent gigs in New York's vibrant event scene. Reflecting on her debut, Pilar describes it as a transformative experience against the iconic Manhattan skyline, setting a high standard for her evolving artistic endeavors.

Pilar's career embodies innovation, cultural fusion, and a relentless pursuit of artistic excellence, making her a pivotal figure in reshaping the boundaries of dance, production, and music on a global scale. Her future promises to continue pushing creative boundaries and captivating audiences worldwide with her unparalleled vision and talent.

Comments