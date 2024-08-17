The Grand Oshkosh's Season to Kick Off With Mojo & The Bayou Gypsies

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Grand Oshkosh will bring a feast of New Orleans music to Northeast Wisconsin with a performance by MOJO and the Bayou Gypsies.

Hailing from Southwest Louisiana, Louisiana Music Hall of Famer Mister Mojo and his Bayou Gypsies channels fun-filled Louisiana Bayou traditions into all-original Red Hot MOJO Music. Fusing Louisiana music genres, he and the Bayou Gypsies deliver a blend of Cajun, Zydeco, New Orleans Mardi Gras, rock & roll, and rhythm & blues. Their performance will rock The Grand Oshkosh on Saturday, September 21 at 7:00 p.m.

Celebrating 40 years of “inducing wild behavior worldwide”, MOJO & The Bayou Gypsies bring all-original pure Americana and Louisiana Bayou traditions to the stage. Not only does the band have 23 albums of original music certified by the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame, but Mister Mojo and band mate Zydeco T Carrier will both be inducted into the Lousiana Music Hall of Fame on September 11 as well.

“A performance by MOJO and the Bayou Gypsies is a one-of-a-kind funfest,” said Joseph Ferlo, Director of The Grand Oshkosh. “From the moment the curtain rises, MOJO is dedicated to making sure the audience is out of their seats, dancing and having fun. He is the consummate entertainer.”

This evening of entertainment is part of the Alberta S. Kimball Foundation Series. With fiery fiddle and raucous accordion performances, MOJO and the Bayou Gypsies will prove why The Times deem them “for thrill seekers everywhere”.

Tickets for the 7:00 p.m. show on Saturday, September 21 can be purchased online or at the box office at 100 High Avenue (open M-F 11:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.). For more information, call (920) 424-2350 or visit TheGrandOshkosh.org.

About The Grand Oshkosh

Built in 1883, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, The Grand Oshkosh is the oldest operating theatre in Wisconsin. The Grand Oshkosh is a collaborative and innovative leader in providing entertainment, social, and educational opportunities for the community. http://www.redhotmojo.com/

