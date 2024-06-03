The Fox Cities P.A.C. Expands Patron Services And Experiences During MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced newly added services and experiences to enhance patron enjoyment while attending Broadway's touring production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical June 11-23.

As a multicultural gathering place for the community, the Fox Cities P.A.C. provides educational arts opportunities to enhance the understanding and enjoyment of life. The Center continually strives to ensure the arts are accessible to all through its programs and accessibility services.

“By continuing to enhance the scope of accessibility services, the Fox Cities P.A.C. continues to demonstrate their dedication to its mission by making the arts an inclusive experience for everyone in the Fox Cities and beyond," said Barb Merry, a longtime supporter of the Center and accessibility service user. "Chuck, my husband, and I celebrate 'OUR' wonderful Fox Cities Performing Arts Center!”

During the two-week run of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, patrons with accessibility needs will be able to enhance their enjoyment of the Tony Award-winning musical. This includes a touch tour designed for blind and low vision patrons that offers a unique, tactile exploration of the show's elements including props and costumes. Space for this tour is limited and registration is required.

Patrons will also be able to access audio description on the GalaPro mobile app at the Center during the second week of Moulin Rouge! The Musical (June 18-23). For Fox Cities P.A.C. guests using this feature on GalaPro, audio description will describe onstage elements including costumes, lighting, set pieces and the way characters move and express their emotions through body language. Patrons will also have access to Spanish translation on GalaPro for all Moulin Rouge! The Musical performances at the Fox Cities P.A.C. during June 11-23, 2024.

The team at Casa Hispana Inc. "greatly appreciates the efforts the Fox Cities P.A.C. is taking to break down language barriers, extending a wide reach within diverse cultural communities. The addition of Spanish translation for Broadway performances opens doors for more people to experience the live performing arts. Traveling the world is essential for cultural growth; doing so through art means enjoying the world without leaving home."

The Fox Cities P.A.C. is celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community during the Broadway show's run. Patrons interested in joining this celebration can purchase discounted tickets to the Tuesday, June 18 performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical for a Pride Night. Connecting with the show's "theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love," ticketholders will receive a pride lapel pin and a drink voucher for each discounted ticket they've purchased. Pins and vouchers will be available for pickup the evening of the performance.

"The performing arts provide a dynamic opportunity for all to find their voice and sense of belonging," said the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's President and CEO Maria Van Laanen. "By coming together to share these opportunities with our community, we build deeper connections with those around us. Once we connect, we can understand and celebrate our uniqueness, accepting everyone as they are. Together, we can build a community strengthened by compassion."

COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Individuals, businesses and organizations help support various programs and series at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, including Broadway performances.

The Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series is supported by the Series Title Partner, Kimberly-Clark Corporation. Thank you to Oshkosh Corporation for being the Community Partner for Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

ABOUT ACCESSIBILITY SERVICES

Patrons of all abilities and backgrounds may enjoy live performing arts experiences with the Center's accessibility services. Because of generous community support, patrons with accessibility needs can enjoy their performing arts experiences with ease and comfort.

These complimentary services include mobility access and wheelchairs available on site, open captioning, American Sign Language interpretation, assistive listening devices, Braille and large print programs, an accessible website, a T-coil hearing loop system, a social story to aid in preparing patrons with sensory needs and access to GalaPro (a free mobile app for real-time captioning and translation) to enjoy Broadway performances.

Learn more by visiting foxcitiespac.com/plan-your-visit/accessibility-services/.

TICKETS

Tickets may be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice.

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized ticket sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

Comments