The Forst Inn Arts Collective Will Present Mel Brooks' YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

The Forst Inn Arts Collective presents the Mel Brooks Musical: Young Frankenstein. The show opens November 9th and performs through the 24th.

The production features Erin LaFond as Elizabeth, Emilee Carroll as Frau Blucher, Tessa Komorowski Jindra as Inga, Phillip Jindra as Frederick, Gavin J. Annette as Igor, Jake Puestow as Kemp, Brandon Carroll as the Monster, Sam Oswald as Hermit, Britt Simmer as Ziggy, Zachary Glaeser as Victor, and is finished off by an ensemble including Shannon Paige, Em Schaller, Jessica Oppeneer, Addison Fowler, Lydia Skarivoda, Maddie Budner, and Presley Ellison.

Young Frankenstein is a musical comedy adaptation of Mel Brooks' 1974 cult classic film of the same name. With music and lyrics by Brooks and a book co-written by Brooks and Thomas Meehan, it premiered on Broadway in 2007. The story follows Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, the grandson of the infamous Victor Frankenstein, as he reluctantly inherits his family's estate in Transylvania. Despite his desire to distance himself from his grandfather's legacy, Frederick finds himself drawn into the world of mad science when he attempts to bring a creature to life. The musical retains the quirky humor, slapstick, and eccentric characters that made the film a classic, blending it with lively musical numbers and larger-than-life production design.

Our production is directed by Michael Sheeks, with choreography by Erin LaFond, music direction by Lisa Heili, and Stage Management from Hannah Otto. Jeff LaFond is our Technical Engineer.

Our pub is open 90 minutes before curtain and most events feature live music for the hour prior to the performance. Tickets are $20-$33 for seating in our intimate cabaret theatre. Options for light dining are available with your ticket to mainstage productions.

The Forst Inn is located at E2910 County Road BB in Tisch Mills, WI. We are thirty minutes or less from Green Bay, Kewaunee and Manitowoc. More information and tickets are at www.forstinn.org. We can be reached at arts@forstinn.com.

