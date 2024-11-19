ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN Announces Tour Date At Fox Cities P.A.C.

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced NiteLite Presents: One Night of Queen on Wednesday, March 26, 2025.

Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall start at $36.15 and go on sale Friday, November 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Tickets may be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized tickets sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

ABOUT ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN

For Over 20 years Gary Mullen & The Works have been performing their world-renowned "One Night of Queen" live concert.

Gary Mullen & The Works featuring Gary Mullen on vocals, David Brockett on guitar, Malcolm Gentles on keyboards, Jon Halliwell on drums and Alan McGeoch on bass guitar will have attendees dancing in the aisles during their show, while the band plays tribute to the stage theatrics, showmanship and music of arguably the greatest rock band of all time: Queen.

In 2000, Gary Mullen won the Granada TV programme "Stars in Their Eyes" with his performance as Queen's lead singer: Freddie Mercury. Mullen's embodiment of Freddie Mercury resulted in him gaining 864,838 votes in the show's Live Grand Final. The number of fans who voted for Mullen was more than double that of the runner-up, thus setting the all time record number of votes in the history of the programme.

For over two decades, Gary Mullen & The Works have performed to audiences around the world, playing more than 2,500 live shows to audiences in over 20 countries - performing and selling out many of the same venues that Queen have, all around the world. As of 2023, they are the most successful tribute band in France, playing to over 250,000 people!

