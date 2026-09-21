Kevin Farley to Bring GROWING UP FARLEY to Oshkosh

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On October 16, Kevin Farley is bringing his hilarious and heartfelt stories from growing up in one of America's funniest families to The Grand at UW-Oshkosh.

Unlike traditional stand-up performances, Growing Up Farley is a special, more intimate live experience full of laughter, heart, and behind-the-scenes stories from comedian and actor Kevin Farley's childhood and his adventures in the world of comedy and entertainment.

Born in Madison, Wisconsin, Kevin Farley studied at the famous Second City in Chicago. It wasn't long after that he appeared in films such as Black Sheep (with his brother Chris Farley) and The Waterboy with Adam Sandler. Soon after, Farley landed a starring role as 'Doug Linus' on MTV's sitcom 2gether where he was met with rave reviews.

He continues to grace TV with guest appearances on Curb Your Enthusiasm, Drunk History, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Superstore, and voiced a multitude of characters on the hit Netflix show F is for Family.

His numerous TV and feature film credits are just the start of where his creative talents shine. Behind the camera, Kevin Farley has written, directed, and produced on many different projects including Co-Executive producing I Am Chris Farley - the first feature-length biographical documentary about his brother Chris- the late comedy legend. He's also co-written and co-directed Hollywood & Wine and directed the comedy Paranormal Movie.

When Farley is not writing screenplays, producing or directing, or on set filming, he regularly embraces the stage in stand-up comedy. Farley usually appears as the Headline Act nationwide in clubs such as The Laugh Factory, The Comedy Store, and The Improv. He has even crafted his own Drybar Comedy Special.

Kevin Farley has truly established himself as a comedic presence both on the big screen and off. Multitasking as a comedian, actor, writer, director and producer seems easy for Farley because he does it all, with a fabulous sense of humor.

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