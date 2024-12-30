Illusionist Kevin Spencer Will Bring Arts-Integrated Teaching Methods To Oshkosh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



From January 13-17, The Grand Oshkosh will present a residency provided by world-renowned illusionist Kevin Spencer.

As a teaching artist and illusionist, Spencer uses magic tricks to engage students, patients, and educators. He focuses on the potential of the arts to impact the reality in which we live, learn, work, and heal. Throughout this residency Spencer will present at Oshkosh Police Department, Lakeside Packaging Plus, multiple schools in the Oshkosh Area School District, Caravel Autism Health and more as well as two sensory-inclusive performances at The Grand Oshkosh.

Kevin Spencer, Ph.D. is an award-winning performing artist and academic. Spencer and his wife toured the world for more than 25 years, with one of the largest and most successful theatrical illusion productions in the United States.

Earlier in his career, a serious car accident put Spencer’s performances on hold. After a full recovery, he felt a need to make therapy more fun and motivating.

Spencer is the leading international authority on the therapeutic and educational application of magic tricks to assist individuals with disabilities in improving the skills they find challenging. He is the creator of the Magic Therapy™ and Hocus Focus™ programs.

His work focuses on using the art of magic to impact change in the lives of individuals with autism, developmental disabilities, intellectual challenges, emotional disturbance, and those who have experienced trauma.

Spencer’s residency concludes with two performances. The first on Friday, January 17 at 10:00 a.m. as part of the 2024-2025 Amcor Student Discovery Series. The second performance will be on Saturday, January 18 at 11:00 a.m. Both performances are sensory-friendly, suitable for all ages, and open to the entire public.

