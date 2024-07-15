Fox Cities P.A.C. Announces On Sale Date For Tickets And Experiences In 2024-25 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced single tickets and new experience packages for the 2024-25 Boldt Arts Alive! Series and Menasha Corporation Spotlight Series will go on sale to the general public on July 19, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Full show lineups and ticket information regarding the July 19 onsale are listed below.

In the 2024-25 Season, community members can deepen their appreciation for the arts by sharing unique experiences together. People of all ages, abilities, backgrounds and interests will be able to enhance their enjoyment at the theater. From attending an intriguing performance to engaging in a pre- or post-show event, guests can form connections with one another inspired by exceptional live performing arts opportunities.

Patrons are invited to make a night of it at the Fox Cities P.A.C. with a dinner and a show experience to kickoff the 2024-25 Boldt Arts Alive! Series. Enjoy a pre-show dinner in the Kimberly-Clark Theater on Thursday, October 17, 2024 catered by Van Abel's of Hollandtown, a preferred restaurant partner of the Center at Michael Feinstein in Because of You: My Tribute to Tony Bennett featuring The Carnegie Hall Ensemble. The add-on package includes a valet service voucher, buffet dinner and a drink (wine or soda) for $50 (valued at $68.48). Gratuity is not included. Patrons must already have purchased individual or Flex Pass tickets to the 7:30 p.m. performance in Thrivent Hall before purchasing this add-on.

Share the magic during Bill Blagg presents Family Magic by enhancing the theater-going experience on October 19, 2024 when you purchase a ME+3 Package. Perfect for families or groups of four, this package includes four tickets, four drinks in reusable Fox Cities P.A.C. souvenir cups and two snacks for $115 (valued at $150.36). Gratuity is not included. Use unlock code: MEPLUS3 to purchase package online or in person.

Tickets and packages are available for purchase on July 19, 2024 beginning at 10:00 a.m. They may be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Friday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized tickets sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

Comments