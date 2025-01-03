News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

DRUMLine Live Comes to Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

The performance is on February 13, 2025 at 7:30pm.

By: Jan. 03, 2025
DRUMLine Live Comes to Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Image
DRUMLine Live comes to Fox Cities Performing Arts Center next month.

Be prepared to laugh, sing, dance and cry with this musical roller coaster ride that hits every emotion. Featured on SHAQ-TACULAR Spectacular New Year’s Eve Virtual Reality Special, at Coachella with Beyoncé, and on Beyoncé’s Homecoming Documentary on Netflix, DRUMLine Live combines hip-hop, pop, American soul, gospel, jazz and more with a unique style of drumming and lively choreography.

Select three or more shows and save 20% on most titles in the Boldt Arts Alive! and Menasha Corporation Spotlight Series with the new Flex Pass. Pay in full now or choose the convenient payment plan. See foxcitiespac.com/flexpass for details.




