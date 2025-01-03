Get Access To Every Broadway Story



DRUMLine Live comes to Fox Cities Performing Arts Center next month. The performance is on February 13, 2025 at 7:30pm.

Be prepared to laugh, sing, dance and cry with this musical roller coaster ride that hits every emotion. Featured on SHAQ-TACULAR Spectacular New Year’s Eve Virtual Reality Special, at Coachella with Beyoncé, and on Beyoncé’s Homecoming Documentary on Netflix, DRUMLine Live combines hip-hop, pop, American soul, gospel, jazz and more with a unique style of drumming and lively choreography.

Select three or more shows and save 20% on most titles in the Boldt Arts Alive! and Menasha Corporation Spotlight Series with the new Flex Pass. Pay in full now or choose the convenient payment plan. See foxcitiespac.com/flexpass for details.

Comments