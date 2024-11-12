Charlie Berens Brings GOOD OLD FASHIONED COMEDY SPECIAL To Fox Cities P.A.C.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has announced NiteLite Presents: Charlie Berens "Good Old Fashioned Comedy Special" on Saturday, February 22, 2025.

Wisconsin's own Charlie Berens will be taping his much-anticipated second one hour comedy special of brand-new material on Saturday, February 22, 2025 at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Thrivent Hall in Appleton, WI for two shows at 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. This show will be the follow up to his 2023 debut comedy special, “Midwest Goodbye.”

Charlie's return to the Fox Cities will be one of the most anticipated stops on his “Good Old Fashioned Tour,” which by the end will have lasted 589 days, playing 127 shows in 88 cities. “My first stand up show ever was in Appleton at Skyline Comedy Club back in 2017 shortly after the Manitowoc Minute took off,” says Berens, “So for this stand up special, I wanted to bring it back to the city that was kind enough to first welcome me on stage. Also, Appleton's real close to my favorite Lake Winnebago ice fishing spot. I'm just praying for good ice, so I'm not doin' my set for an audience of walleyes.”

Tickets for the 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. performances in Thrivent Hall start at $41.43 and go on sale Friday, November 15, 2024 at 12:00 p.m.

Tickets may be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760 or visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton Monday – Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized tickets sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

ABOUT CHARLIE BERENS

The comedian, TV host, New York Times Best Selling author and Emmy-winning journalist, is best known for creating Midwest-focused comedy videos like his popular series “The Manitowoc Minute” and the hilarious podcasts, “Cripescast” and “Bellied Up.” He is currently serving as the ambassador for Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin's Annual Food for the Holidays Campaign.

In 2021, he published the New York Times Best Seller, “The Midwest Survival Guide,” which is in development for series at ABC. In 2020, he paired up with “Horseshoes & Hand Grenades” lead singer Adam Greuel to release the music/comedy album, Unthawed, which hit #1 on the Billboard Bluegrass chart. The duo followed that up with Dive Bar Dinner in 2023, which also landed on the Billboard Charts. Most recently, he launched his very own brandy, Berens Old Fashioned Brandy, which is in stores now. He has amassed over 9 million followers across his various social media channels and he's toured the United States, selling out venues within minutes.

