à la cARTe! Fundraiser to Return to Fox Cities P.A.C. for Third Year

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The Fox Cities Performing Arts Centre has announced its third annual à la cARTe! fall fundraiser on Friday, October 2 at 6:30 p.m. With support from presenting sponsor Miller Electric Mfg. LLC and additional event support from Miron Construction Co., Inc., this celebration for a cause at the Fox Cities P.A.C. champions art, creativity and community spirit while raising vital funds to promote initiatives that unite the community through inspiring performances and programs.

à la cARTe! explores the Center's behind-the-scenes spaces used by favorite artists and Broadway performers with a diverse range of live arts experiences in backstage spaces including the loading dock, dressing rooms and Thrivent Hall's impressive stage that will allow attendees to:

GROOVE to live music, visual performances and more — including featured VIP performer PEGASIS.

TASTE complimentary light bites from local restaurants and stations to toast s'mores on the plaza with fire pits courtesy of Vande Hey Company. Guests are invited to enjoy a variety of food options throughout the evening and can purchase full meals from partner food trucks, including Taco Tones, that will be parked in the plaza especially for event guests. VIP guests will experience southern-inspired tastings from Heirloom Kitchen Catering. Wine flights will also be available for a donation.

CREATE lasting memories as part of the action through interactive activities including Broadway karaoke with Soundfire DJ hosted by emcee Marie Newton, a raffle to win a $1,000 travel voucher from Appleton International Airport, and a Spin It to Win It activity with a wide variety of prizes. Explore the special “à la cARTe! Sampler Ticket Experience,” featuring a pair of tickets to one show from each of the Boldt Arts Alive! Series, Menasha Corporation Spotlight Series, Viewpoint Speaker Series and – newly added this year – the Kimberly-Clark Broadway Across America - Fox Cities Series.

Throughout the evening, attendees can take part in a variety of interactive giving opportunities, making an impact that is as fulfilling and entertaining as it is vital to our mission.

“The beauty of à la cARTe! is how it mirrors our mission: bringing people together through creativity, community, and unforgettable experiences,” shares Doug Tiede, Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Chief Audience Development Officer. “Whether you've supported the Center for decades or are stepping into our backstage spaces for the very first time, this event offers a welcoming, immersive way to taste local culinary favorites, discover diverse artistic talents, and support the programs and initiatives that enrich the Fox Cities year-round.”

Tickets to attend à la cARTe! will be available at three tiers:

General Admission Ticket – $50 – includes the live performances from featured artists, complimentary light bites, complimentary drink ticket, opportunities to take home prizes through on-site fundraising engagements, and access to local food trucks.

Premium Ticket – $100 – includes General Admission Ticket, as well as an open bar wristband.

VIP Ticket –$150 – includes Premium Ticket, plus early access to the event with catered dinner by Heirloom Catering and an exclusive performance by PEGASIS on Thrivent Stage.

Early Bird Special: Save 20% on all ticket tiers when you purchase by August 18.

Tickets may be purchased at foxcitiespac.com, ticketmaster.com, on the Fox Cities P.A.C.'s mobile app, by calling the ticket office at (920) 730-3760, or by visiting in person at 400 W. College Ave. in downtown Appleton during ticket office hours. Performance schedule, prices and performers are subject to change without notice. The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center and Ticketmaster are the only authorized ticket sellers. Purchases from third party ticket brokers may not be valid.

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