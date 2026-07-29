JEFF DUNHAM Adds 2nd Show at The Weidner for INAPPROPRIATE CONTACT Tour

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Comedian Jeff Dunham will perform a second show on his Inappropriate Contact Tour at The Weidner Saturday, October 24 at 2 PM. Previously announced on July 15, the 5 PM performance sold out in less than one week.

Tickets for the newly added 2pm show go on-sale Friday, July 31 at 10 AM exclusively online, in-person at The Weidner Ticket Office of by calling 920.465.2800.

This return to The Weidner marks Jeff Dunham's first performance in the region in over 2 years. Dunham and his cast of crazy characters are back on the road, ready to provide a much-needed dose of absurdity given the times we live in.

Dunham has nine record-breaking comedy specials to his credit – two were Comedy Central's most viewed specials of their respective years (Minding the Monsters, 2012; Controlled Chaos, 2011), and his Jeff Dunham's Very Special Christmas Special, 2008; remains the network's highest rated program of all time. His NBC primetime special, Unhinged, ranked as the time period's top non-sports program on the Big 4, rebroadcast six weeks later on Comedy Central to become its top rated special of 2016.

The versatile entertainer created an animated film for CMT, hosted the Food Network's Halloween Baking Championship, guested on ABC's “Ellen,” NBC's “30 Rock,” Disney's “Sonny with a Chance,” done commercials for Hertz, and appeared in Jay Roach's “Dinner for Schmucks,” featuring Steve Carrell and Paul Rudd. He was also the subject of TWO Biography documentaries on A&E: “Birth of a Dummy” 2011, and “Talking Heads”, 2019.

With standing ovations across the globe, Dunham has become arguably the most successful comedian over the past three decades. With 3.6 million YouTube subscribers and 11 million Facebook followers, he has amassed over a billion views and sold over seven million DVDs. Dunham has been named Billboard's Top Comedy Tour three years in a row, cited by Forbes as the third highest paid comedian behind Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock.

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