RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF JOHNNY CASH to Open at Peninsula Players Theatre

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Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash﻿ tells the remarkable life story of Johnny Cash through his iconic songbook. From country to rock 'n' roll to searing ballads of love and faith, this theatrical and musical experience showcases the journey of the beloved legend. An incredible group of actor-musicians celebrate the man and the music with such hits as 'I Walk the Line,' 'I've Been Everywhere,' 'Folsom Prison Blues,' and, of course, 'Ring of Fire.' This delightful musical is under the direction and musical direction of Dan Kazemi with Kelley Faulkner as the Associate Director & Choreographer.

Johnny Cash remains one of the most influential artists in American music history. Born to Arkansas sharecroppers during the Great Depression, his upbringing shaped a lifelong reverence for family, faith, and social justice. After serving in the United States Air Force, Cash launched his career at Sun Records in 1955, introducing his distinctive sound with classics like 'I Walk the Line,' 'Folsom Prison Blues,' 'Big River,' and 'Ring of Fire.'

"The Man in Black," Cash sang authentically about the downtrodden, prison life, and systemic reform. Despite personal struggles with addiction during the 1960s, he overcame them with the help of his second wife, June Carter Cash, launching a famous live prison album series and a popular television show. A member of the Country, Rock and Roll, and Gospel Halls of Fame, Cash experienced a critical late-career revival with Rick Rubin in the 1990s, recording "Hurt" before his passing in 2003.

Creator, Richard Maltby Jr., conceived and directed Ain't Misbehavin' (1978 Tony, NY Drama Critics, Outer Critics and Drama Desk Awards), Fosse (1999 Tony, Outer Critics and Drama Desk Awards), and was the Lyricist for Miss Saigon (1990 Evening Standard Award, Tony Nomination: Best Score).

Conceiver, William Meade, is a Grammy-nominated producer with over one hundred recordings. His credits include Hello, Dolly! starring Carol Channing, The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas with Ann-Margret, and Elegies written by William Finn and starring Betty Buckley. He has written and produced music for the television shows Sex and the City, Love Monkey and Royal Pains, the Super Bowl Half Time Show, and The Miss America Pageant.

Dan Kazemi makes his directorial debut at Peninsula Players Theatre this season. He is no stranger to the work of Johnny Cash, having directed Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash twice before, once at Milwaukee Repertory Theater and once at Actors Theatre of Louisville. Kazemi's credits also include orchestrating the world premieres of Run Bambi Run and The Craic at Milwaukee Repertory Theater, where he has musically directed over 40 productions including Come from Away, Titanic, Hedwig and the Angry Inch, and more.

Associate Director and Choreographer, Kelley Faulkner, has many Milwaukee Repertory Theater credits as well, including Beverly and Others in the hit musical Come From Away, The Coast Starlight, Titanic, Things I Know to Be True, Guys and Dolls, Harvey, and Ragtime, in addition to numerous choreography and directing credits.

The cast includes Aja Alcazar, who is carrying over from the first two productions of the season, Baggage and The Mousetrap. Joining Alcazar in performing the hit songs are Joe Casey, Trevor Lindley Craft, James David Larson, and Paul Wyatt, all making their Peninsula Players Theatre debuts.

Joe Casey is a New York-based actor, whose favorite roles include Robert Kincaid in The Bridges of Madison County (Majestic Theater), John Proctor in The Crucible (Great Escape Stage Company), Mil in Billy Baloo (Martha's Vineyard Playhouse), and numerous productions of Million Dollar Quartet where he appeared as Johnny Cash.

Trevor Lindley Craft's recent credits include Million Dollar Quartet Christmas and Heartbreak Hotel with Marriott Theater, The Craic and Million Dollar Quartet at Milwaukee Repertory Theater, and Once at the Fulton Theatre, Capital Repertory Theater, and others.

James David Larson has performed Off-Broadway in Into the Woods (Roundabout Theatre Company), Atomic (Theatre Row), and the national tours of Monty Python's Spamalot, The Buddy Holly Story, and Twelfth Night. He also performed in Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash at Milwaukee Repertory Theater.

Paul Wyatt has performed in numerous productions of Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash and is elated to play the music of Johnny Cash again. Paul recently performed the role of Dr. Carrasco in Theatre SilCO's production of Man of La Mancha in addition to roles at Milwaukee Repertory Theater, Actors Theatre of Louisville, The MacHaydn Theatre, Capital Repertory Theatre, and Sacramento Music Circus.

The creative team includes Peninsula Players Theatre alumni, Joe Court, sound design (Little Women The Broadway Musical, Million Dollar Quartet, The Rainmaker); Evelyn Danner, costume design (Trying, The Rainmaker); Michaela Lochen, scenic design (Baggage, Million Dollar Quartet, Steel Magnolias); and Guy Rhodes, lighting design (Little Women The Broadway Musical, Million Dollar Quartet, Dames at Sea).

Sound Designer Joe Court has received five Joseph Jefferson Award Nominations for his work at numerous Chicago Theatres (TUTA Theatre, Mary-Arrchie Theatre, A Red Orchid Theatre, The Hypocrites, Emerald City Theatre, and many, many more). Joe currently serves as the Lead Audio at the Tony Award-winning Pasadena Playhouse.

Costume Designer Evelyn Danner's Chicago credits include Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Joe Turner's Come and Gone, Gem of the Ocean, and Swing State (Goodman Theatre). Other credits include No Such Thing and Wipeout (Rivendell Theatre Ensemble); You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown (Marriott Theatre); and Don't Make Me Over: In Tribute to Dionne Warwick (Black Ensemble Theater)

Scenic Designer Michaela Lochen's recent credits include Significant Other, Ride the Cyclone, and Mamma Mia at Lyric Arts in Anoka, Minnesota, Newsies and The Mountaintop at Artistry Theater and Visual Arts in Bloomington, Minnesota as well as Cinderella and It's a Wonderful Life at The Phipps Center for the Arts in Hudson, Wisconsin.

Lighting Designer Guy Rhodes' Chicago-area credits include The Pajama Game, Cabaret, Big Fish (Theater at the Center), Hedda Gabler (Theatre Northwest), Mother Hicks (Hammond Arts and Performance Academy), Hairspray (Star Plaza Theatre), and more. National credits include twelve years as lighting designer for Grammy Award-winning R&B singer Anthony Hamilton, The Polar Express Train Ride (Rail Events), and concerts for Kendrick Lamar, Tink, and others.

Peninsula Players Theatre is a professional, not-for-profit theatre that employs members of Actors' Equity Association (AEA), the union of professional actors and stage managers; United Scenic Artists (USA), the labor union and professional association of designers, artists, and craftspeople; and the Stage Directors and Choreographers Society (SDC), the theatrical union of stage directors and choreographers.

The audience pavilion's side panels, doors, and vents will remain open throughout the summer season. Patrons should dress for the weather and be prepared for shifting temperatures and breezes off the bay. Peninsula Players Theatre is a smoke-free campus. Smoking is prohibited on the grounds at all times. Audience members are invited to come early for a pre-show beverage or snack at the Luna Bar and Canteen. The grounds open 90 minutes before the show.

Peninsula Players Theatre performs Tuesdays through Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. except for Sunday, August 16 at 2:00 p.m. Ticket prices for Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash range from $57 to $62, with student and group tickets for parties of 15 or more available. Groups should phone the Box Office at (920) 868-3287 to make arrangements. For more information, visit www.peninsulaplayers.com.

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