The Music Machine! comes to Alaska PAC next month. Performances run Aug 1, 2024 - Aug 3, 2024 at the Discovery Theatre.

Colorful costumes, high energy singing and dancing and lots of smiling faces! Directed by Janet Carr-Campbell and Jack Klauschie. Now in its 43rd season. Also features the talented Dance Machine! Fun for the entire family.

Babies Free

Ticket required for ages 2 and older. Under age 2 enter free if seated on adult lap.

Safety and Security

Alaska Center for the Performing Arts has introduced security measures for the comfort and safety of all guests and performers. Everyone entering the PAC will pass through an electronic security system that uses extremely low frequency radio waves (ELF) to scan for weapons. Please notify the security personnel upon arrival if you'd prefer special screening.

Comments