BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards Update: FOLKS TALES - TBA Theatre Leads Best New Musical!

There's just a few weeks left to make your voice heard and submit your votes for the 2019 BroadwayWorld Anchorage Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The people have spoken nominations are set, and now you can vote to make sure your favorite local theatre's achievements and performers are recognized!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!

If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Anchorage:

Best Actor in a Musical (professional)

Chester Mainot - I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano's Theatre 54%

Evan Carson - GUYS AND DOLLS - Perseverance Theatre 28%

Enrique Bravo - GUYS AND DOLLS - Perseverance 9%

Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Bronsen Stewart - PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay The 26%

AJ Yambao - MARY POPPINS JR. - Alaska Theatre of Youth 16%

Steven Brewer - WEST SIDE STORY - TBA Theatre 11%

Best Actor in a Play (professional)

David Haynes - CHRISTMAS CAROL - Perseverance 17%

Evan Carson - BOEING BOEING - Cyrano's Theatre 15%

Aven Koontz - THE GIVER - Anchorage Community Theatre 13%

Best Actress in a Musical (professional)

Anna Mintzer - SOUND OF MUSIC - ATWOOD CONCERT HALL 31%

Boogie Willis - GUYS AND DOLLS - Perseverance Theatre 23%

Lisa Willis - HMS PINAFORE - Anchorage Opera 21%

Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)

Charly Rentz - PHANTOM OF TGE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay Theater 30%

Morgan Mitchell - MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - TBA Theatre 10%

Madison Falvo - THE WITCH OF BLACKBIRD POND - Alaska Theatre of Youth 9%

Best Actress in a Play (professional)

Jessica Faust - HEARTS LIKE FISTS - Cyrano's Theatre 12%

Rebecca Gamache - BOEING BOEING - Cyrano's Theatre 10%

Shelley Virginia - MACBETH - Fairbanks Shakespeare 9%

Best Musical (non-professional)

PHANTOM OF THE OPERA - Colony High School, Glenn Massay Theater 38%

WEST SIDE STORY - TBA Theatre 32%

MARY POPPINS JR - Alaska Theatre Of Youth 24%

Best Musical (professional)

I LOVE YOU, YOU'RE PERFECT, NOW CHANGE - Cyrano's Theatre 34%

GUYS & DOLLS - Perseverance 23%

DIARY OF A WORM, A SPIDER, AND A FLY - Cyrano's Theatre 23%

Best New Musical

FOLKS TALES - TBA Theatre 100%

Best New Play

THE FERAL CHILD - Anchorage Community Theatre 20%

SOMETHING WICKED - TBA Theatre 17%

A GHASTLY LITTLE TALE - TBA Theatre 13%

Best Play (non-professional)

MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR - TBA Theatre 17%

THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER - Anchorage Community Theatre 12%

THE OLD WOMAN WHO LOST HER VOICE - Cyrano's Theatre 10%

Best Play (professional)

ALICE ADVENTURES IN WONDERLAND - TBA 24%

BOEING BOEING - Cyrano's Theatre 24%

SMALL MOUTH SOUNDS - Blue Chair Productions 13%

Best Touring Show

SPAMALOT - ATWOOD CONCERT HALL 41%

THE DEATH OF Edgar Allen Poe - TBA Theatre 37%

THE WINTER BEAR PROJECT - Perseverance 11%

Theater of the Year

Colony High School Drama 27%

TBA Theatre 25%

Alaska Theatre of Youth 17%

