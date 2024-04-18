Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Matilda the Musical comes to Alaska PAC next month. Performances run May 9, 2024 - May 19, 2024 in the Sydney Laurence Theatre.

Anchorage Community Theatre presents its 70th season's closing production Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical. Based on the celebrated children's book about Matilda Wormwood, a little genius who goes unnoticed and unloved, until she meets schoolteacher Miss Honey. It is Matilda's first time ever going to school, but Crunchem Hall is more a prison camp than a school. Together Matilda, Miss Honey and the children at Crunchem Hall will have to face the dictatorial and cruel headmistress, The Trunchbull.

It will only take a miracle to change their story, and Matilda might be the only miracle they have. Packed with high-energy dance numbers, catchy songs and unforgettable characters. Matilda is a joyous girl power romp. Children and adults alike will be thrilled and delighted by the story of the special little girl with an extraordinary imagination.

