Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



La Traviata comes to Alaska PAC this week. Performances run Apr 26, 2024 - Apr 28, 2024 at Discovery Theatre.

Violetta has it all. A glamorous life of endless parties and frivolous pleasures. Every man in Paris adores her but only one, Alfredo, truly loves her. In a heartbeat she trades life in the fast-lane for a happily-ever-after life with him in the countryside. Until reality comes knocking in the form of Alfredo’s father, reminding her there’s no escaping a soiled reputation and the only path forward is one of ultimate sacrifice. Returning to high society, she breaks the heart of the man she’ll love to her dying breath. But will Alfredo discover the truth in time for a last reunion or has the clock finally run out for them? Verdi’s sublime, soaring saga of passion, love and loss will tug at your heartstrings and never let go!

Pre-Show

Plan to join us one hour before each performance of La Traviata to learn interesting background, and fascinating insights into this blockbuster favorite. We are proud to present our colleague in the arts, Michael Jungreis, as your Pre-Opera Talk Host for La Traviata.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatergoer in Anchorage? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.