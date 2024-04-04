Momentum Dance Collective Will Perform ON MY WAY This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Momentum Dance Collective will perform its latest production of On My Way, premiering this April at UAA’s Mainstage Theatre. The show is a vibrant exploration of transition and journey, mirroring the exciting organizational changes within Momentum itself.

As Momentum closes its 16th season it does so with a sense of fun, delivering a show that is both entertaining and sincere. On My Way celebrates the beauty found in the spaces between departure and arrival with choreography that serves as a powerful expression of change, transition, and the things hold on to or learn to let go.

Through a thoughtful and dynamic interplay of movement, music, and whimsical set design, On My Way promises to transport audiences on a shared theatrical adventure. The show explores the sometimes fun (or frustrating) ups and downs or misadventures that can accompany any journey - physical or metaphorical.

Featuring original compositions performed live by pianist Alex Cruver and set design by artist Emily Longbrake, audiences can expect the dynamic mix of artistic collaboration and thoughtful storytelling that Momentum is known for.

The journey doesn't end on the stage. Momentum is thrilled to announce a significant transition in its leadership. Becky Kendall, the company's founder and current Artistic Director, will be passing on the artistic leadership at the end of this season. However, Kendall will remain involved as Executive Director, ensuring a seamless transition.

Stepping into the role of Co-Artistic Directors starting in the fall of 2024 are Irenerose Castillo and Ariel Graham. Kendall expressed her confidence in Castillo and Graham, stating, "These women come to this position with a wealth of knowledge, passion, and exceptional artistry, and I'm so excited to see how Momentum grows with this new level of leadership."

Buckle up and don't miss your chance to experience On My Way! Tickets are available now for performances at UAA’s Mainstage Theatre this April.

Doors open 30 minutes before curtain with a pre-show musical performance by Alex Cruver.

