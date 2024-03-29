BLACK OUT Comes to Alaska PAC This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Black Out comes to Alaska PAC beginning this week. Performances run March 29, 2024 - April 14, 2024 at Cyrano's Theatre Building. The production is written and performed by Cooper Bates.

In this sequel to Black When I Was A Boy, Part I, Bates brings multicultural characterizations through an honest and even humorous look at a complex and powerful coming of age story. Experience betrayal, transformation, and triumphant self-discovery in this raw and riveting narrative.

