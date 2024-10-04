Anchorage Symphony Performs HOLLYWOOD HEROES This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In a world where heroes rise, and legends are born, the Anchorage Symphony embarks on a spectacular journey of epic film scores and heroic adventures with Hollywood Heroes on Saturday, October 19th, at 7:30 pm in the Atwood Concert Hall. Led by guest conductor Lucas Waldin, this blockbuster concert brings to life the unforgettable music of cinema's greatest heroes – from the super to the everyman, athlete to astronaut, cowboys to pirates.

Audiences will be transported to the world of their favorite films with music from Wonder Woman, Pirates of the Caribbean, Rocky, Star Trek, The Magnificent Seven, Black Panther, and many more by film-scoring superstars like James Horner, Alan Silvestri, John Williams, Hans Zimmer, Danny Elfman! The concert hall will be filled with special surprises throughout the evening, making this a must-see event for movie lovers of all ages.

"Last season we took you to a galaxy far, far away," says ASO Executive Director Sherri Burkhart Reddick. "This year, we’re celebrating the heroes who inspire us on the big screen – with the music that made these moments unforgettable."

For fans of action-packed adventures, stirring symphonies, or a family-friendly night out, Hollywood Heroes promises an electrifying performance that will leave everyone cheering. Attendees are encouraged to have fun and come dressed as their favorite hero.

Anchorage Symphony’s Hollywood Heroes, Saturday, October 19, 2024, (7:30pm) in the Atwood Concert Hall, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. Infrared headphones for the hearing impaired are available concert night from the House Manager on the Orchestra Level. Tickets: Adult, $59-$38.50. Youth, military, student and group discounts available. To purchase tickets, go to www.centertix.com or call 263-ARTS (2787), toll free at 1-877-ARTS- TIX.

Comments

Join Team BroadwayWorld Are you an avid theatergoer? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers. Learn More