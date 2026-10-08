Alaska Sound Celebration Will Host CELEBRATE THE MUSIC 2026
The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 10.
Alaska Sound Celebration will host Celebrate the Music 2026: An Evening of A Cappella Students & Stars on Saturday, Oct. 10, at 7:30 p.m. at the Discovery Theatre inside the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts in Anchorage, Alaska.
The two-hour performance will showcase a cappella music featuring award-winning quartets, local student singers and Alaska Sound Celebration, the state’s women’s barbershop chorus. The event is presented by Alaska Sound Celebration, the organization behind the Fur Rondy Melodrama.
The performers will include Alaska Sound Celebration under the direction of Phil Cheasebro; Dynasty, the 2026 Sweet Adelines International Champion quartet; Bonfire Quartet; the 2026 Sing for Scholarships finalists; and young singers from Alaska A Cappella University.
Alaska Sound Celebration is an Anchorage-based women’s a cappella chorus. The group’s Celebrate the Music program will bring together established vocal ensembles and emerging singers for an evening centered on choral harmonies, four-part barbershop arrangements and contemporary vocal music.
The performance is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 10 at the Discovery Theatre, located at 621 W. 6th Ave. in Anchorage. The event has a listed running time of approximately two hours and is suitable for audiences ages 6 and older.
Tickets are priced from $35 and are available through CenterTix, the official box office for the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets can be purchased online or by phone at 907-263-2787. The CenterTix box office also opens 90 minutes before ticketed performances.
In addition to the performance, Celebrate the Music patrons will receive a special code for early access to tickets for Alaska Sound Celebration’s 2027 Fur Rondy Melodrama before those tickets go on sale to the general public.
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Alaska Junior Theater (12/05-12/05)