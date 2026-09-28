Jake Shimabukuro Will Come to Alaska PAC in October

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Jake Shimabukuro will perform at Alaska PAC, presented by the Anchorage Concert Association, next month. The performance will take place on Saturday, October 3, at Atwood Concert Hall.

It's just four strings - until Jake Shimabukuro gets his hands on them.

This world-renowned virtuoso has redefined what the instrument can do, blending jazz, rock, classical, blues, and traditional Hawaiian music into something entirely his own. With dazzling speed, precision, and heart, Shimabukuro transforms the ukulele into a full orchestra by strumming, tapping, and bending the strings in ways that feel almost impossible.

Born and raised in Honolulu, Jake first captured global attention with his breathtaking take on “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” a performance that introduced millions to the instrument’s untapped potential. Since then, he’s collaborated with legends like Yo-Yo Ma, Bette Midler, and Jimmy Buffett, and performed on some of the world’s most iconic stages.

One moment, it’s fast and fiery; the next, it’s intimate and reflective - each note carrying a sense of joy, connection, and pure possibility.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 33 Days 13 Hrs 40 Min 00 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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