Jake Shimabukuro Will Come to Alaska PAC in October
The performance is on Saturday, October 3.
Jake Shimabukuro will perform at Alaska PAC, presented by the Anchorage Concert Association, next month. The performance will take place on Saturday, October 3, at Atwood Concert Hall.
It's just four strings - until Jake Shimabukuro gets his hands on them.
This world-renowned virtuoso has redefined what the instrument can do, blending jazz, rock, classical, blues, and traditional Hawaiian music into something entirely his own. With dazzling speed, precision, and heart, Shimabukuro transforms the ukulele into a full orchestra by strumming, tapping, and bending the strings in ways that feel almost impossible.
Born and raised in Honolulu, Jake first captured global attention with his breathtaking take on “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” a performance that introduced millions to the instrument’s untapped potential. Since then, he’s collaborated with legends like Yo-Yo Ma, Bette Midler, and Jimmy Buffett, and performed on some of the world’s most iconic stages.
One moment, it’s fast and fiery; the next, it’s intimate and reflective - each note carrying a sense of joy, connection, and pure possibility.
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Meet the Hatter
Alaska Junior Theater (12/05-12/05)