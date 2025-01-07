AESOP BOPS Comes to Alaska Junior Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Alaska Junior Theater has announced its upcoming production of Aesop Bops, featuring the extraordinary Master Storyteller David Gonzalez. With the musical talents of Daniel Kelly on jazz piano, Gonzalez brings the fables to life through a mix of storytelling, song, dance and tons of audience participation. Set for February 8, 2025, at 2:00 PM, this vibrant performance promises to captivate and inspire audiences of all ages at the Discovery Theatre in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

One Great Saturday! will kick off with an engaging pre-show experience for families attending the 2:00 PM matinee. Arrive an hour early for this 2:00 PM matinee and make the most of your theater experience! Alaska Junior Theater invites families to enjoy a range of fun, interactive events in the lobby of the Discovery Theatre before the show starts.

Before the show, join us in the lobby for interactive storytelling, receive a free book to take home and wander through the Story Tracks designed to enhance your theater experience.

After the performance, the fun continues with a festive milk and cookie reception where you can mingle with David Gonzalez. Don’t miss the chance to participate in our exciting cake walk, offering kids the opportunity to win fantastic prizes!

Event Highlights:

Storytelling in the Lobby – Enchanting tales to spark young imaginations.

Free Books – A special treat to keep the reading going at home.

Story Tracks for Families – Stories you can walk through as a family.

Milk and Cookie Reception – A chance to meet the cast and enjoy treats.

Cake Walk – Fun and prizes for kids with a touch of theatrical flair.

A zoo full of animals comes alive in this fast-paced performance that teaches children about sharing and friendship. Aesop Bops! has ample amounts of audience participation and offers positive lessons for social and psychological growth.

How might a tiny mouse help a giant lion? Could a talking flounder really be an enchanted prince? Why does the turtle have a checkered shell? Audiences will be dazzled by the answers in this physical, fast-paced and funky show by Master Storyteller David Gonzalez.

Hailed as “an engaging performer with a supple voice and a command of gestures” by the New York Times, Helen Hayes Award winner David Gonzalez has created one sold-out show after another, from Broadway to London.

School Shows:

Dates: February 4 - 7, 2025

Times: 10:30 AM & 12:15 PM

Location: Discovery Theatre, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

Tickets are on sale now at the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts box office and online. Secure your seats for this magical afternoon of storytelling and music that promises to be a highlight of the season.

