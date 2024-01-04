Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Lou Becker - CABARET - Musical Theatre Southwest

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Khristah Garcia - DRACULA - The Vortex Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Theresa Carson - CABARET - Musical Theatre Southwest

Best Direction Of A Play

Robyn Rikoon - SWEAT - Santa Fe Playhouse

Best Ensemble

SWEENEY TODD - Musical Theatre Southwest

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ray Rey Griego - DRACULA - The Vortex Theatre

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Stephen Anthony Elkins - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse

Best Musical

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse

Best New Play Or Musical

REZ SISTERS - Vortex Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Wendy Barker - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest

Best Performer In A Play

Parker Owen - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Albuqueque Little Theatre

Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Albuquerque Little Theatre

Best Production of an Opera

TURANDOT - Opera Southwest

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mary Rossman - DRACULA - The Vortex Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Saibi Khalsa - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Victor Reyes - KINKY BOOTS - Tri-M Productions

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jim Williams - THE PARFUMERIE - The Vortex Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Santa Fe Playhouse

Favorite Local Theatre

The Vortex Theatre