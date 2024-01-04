Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Musical Theatre Southwest, Santa Fe Playhouse and more take home wins.
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Lou Becker - CABARET - Musical Theatre Southwest
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Khristah Garcia - DRACULA - The Vortex Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Theresa Carson - CABARET - Musical Theatre Southwest
Best Direction Of A Play
Robyn Rikoon - SWEAT - Santa Fe Playhouse
Best Ensemble
SWEENEY TODD - Musical Theatre Southwest
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ray Rey Griego - DRACULA - The Vortex Theatre
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Stephen Anthony Elkins - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse
Best Musical
A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse
Best New Play Or Musical
REZ SISTERS - Vortex Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Wendy Barker - NEXT TO NORMAL - Musical Theatre Southwest
Best Performer In A Play
Parker Owen - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Albuqueque Little Theatre
Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Albuquerque Little Theatre
Best Production of an Opera
TURANDOT - Opera Southwest
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mary Rossman - DRACULA - The Vortex Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Saibi Khalsa - A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - Santa Fe Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Victor Reyes - KINKY BOOTS - Tri-M Productions
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Jim Williams - THE PARFUMERIE - The Vortex Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD - Santa Fe Playhouse
Favorite Local Theatre
The Vortex Theatre
