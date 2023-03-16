Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

West End Productions Presents APRIL IN PARIS, Opening April 21- May 7

Go and enjoy this funny touching comedy about their first experience abroad which has profound effects on the way they look at the world around them once they return home

Mar. 16, 2023  

APRIL IN PARIS runs at North Fourth Art Center, 4904 4th St. NW, Albuquerque, NM 3 weekends, from April 21 - May 7, 2023, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, Sunday matinees at 2 PM. For more information, season and individual tickets, and COVID-19 guidelines, go to www.westendproductions.org or call (855) 937-8505.

Colleen Neary McClure directs Jessica Osbourne and Dan Ware in John Godber's two-hander which he wrote in 1992. Characters Bet and Al lead a quiet, humdrum life in their small Yorkshire home until Bet wins a 'Romantic Breaks' magazine competition. The prize is a holiday in Paris. Go and enjoy this funny touching comedy about their first experience abroad which has profound effects on the way they look at the world around them once they return home.

British Playwright John Godber OBE, (a Yorkshireman) has written over 70 plays and is known for his comedies about everyday life. The Plays and Players Yearbook of 1993 rated him the third most performed playwright in the UK after William Shakespeare and Alan Ayckbourn!

Jessica Osbourne trained at Italia Conti Academy, London, and is a member of British Actors Equity and SAG-AFTRA. She performs frequently with Albuquerque's theatre companies and she was most recently seen in The Dresser for West End Productions. Dan Ware was last on stage at The Adobe Theater in Dinner With The Boys. Previously he was in Clue with Hold the Applause Productions at The Desert Rose. Dan and his wife, Rhonda Ware, host KUNM's Radio Theater on Sundays at 6pm.

WEST END PRODUCTIONS, established in 2015, focuses exclusively on the treasure trove of theatrical gems, past and present, from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales. WEP stages works ranging from classical repertory to the most contemporary of authors, and everything in between. Our pledge to Albuquerque audiences is to provide entertaining, thought provoking and heart-touching productions while always maintaining the highest professional standards.




March 16, 2023

March 10, 2023

March 10, 2023

March 10, 2023

March 10, 2023

