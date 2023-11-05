Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Wayne Lee and David Meischen Poetry Reading Rescheduled at Teatro Paraguas

The original reading on Sunday, October 29, 2023 was cancelled due to illness.

By: Nov. 05, 2023

POPULAR

Exclusive Photos: Get A First Look At Britney Coleman, Judy McLane, & More COMPANY on Tour Photo 1 Exclusive: Get A First Look At COMPANY on Tour
Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW Photo 2 Cast Set For the Non-Equity National Tour of THE CHER SHOW
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 4 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour

Wayne Lee and David Meischen Poetry Reading Rescheduled at Teatro Paraguas

Wayne Lee and David Meischen Poetry Reading Rescheduled at Teatro Paraguas

As part of the ongoing Poetry at Paraguas series, Wayne Lee and David Meischen will read poetry on Sunday November 26, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at Teatro Paraguas.  The original reading on Sunday, October 29, 2023 was cancelled due to illness.

Wayne Lee (wayneleepoet.com) lives in Santa Fe, where he writes, edits and teaches writing. Wayne's poems have appeared in Pontoon, Slipstream, The New Guard, The Lowestoft Chronicle and other journals and anthologies. He was awarded the 2012 Fischer Prize and has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and three Best of the Net Awards. His collection The Underside of Light was a finalist for the 2014 New Mexico/Arizona Book Award. His collection Dining on Salt: Four Seasons of Septets will be published in 2025 by Cornerstone Press. 

A Pushcart honoree, with a personal essay in Pushcart Prize XLII, David Meischen is the author of Anyone's Son, winner of the John A. Robertson Award for Best First Book of Poetry from the Texas Institute of Letters (TIL). Nopalito, Texas: Stories is due from the University of New Mexico Press, Spring 2024. David has twice received the Kay Cattarulla Award for Best Short Story from TIL. A former juror for the Kimmel Harding Nelson center for the arts, David has had a writing residency at Jentel Arts. Co-founder and Managing Editor of Dos Gatos Press, he lives in Albuquerque, NM with his husband—also his co-publisher and co-editor—Scott Wiggerman.



RELATED STORIES - Albuquerque

1
Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo to Present Holiday Flamenco 2023 At Teatro Paraguas Photo
Compania Chuscales Y Mina Fajardo to Present Holiday Flamenco 2023 At Teatro Paraguas

Compania Chuscales y Mina Fajardo present Holiday Flamenco 2023 at Teatro Paraguas. A Flamenco Celebration featuring internationally recognized flamenco guitarist Chuscales and dancer/singer-songwriter Mina Fajardo. Don't miss this exciting extravaganza!

2
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe To Present WARS OF THE ROSES Photo
Upstart Crows of Santa Fe To Present WARS OF THE ROSES

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe presents a powerful production of Shakespeare's Wars of the Roses, featuring two casts of actors aged 8-18. Don't miss this captivating performance at the Crows' Nest Performance Space from November 30 to December 3. Tickets available online and at the door.

3
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards Photo
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Albuquerque Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

4
HADESTOWN National Tour is Coming to Popejoy Hall in December Photo
HADESTOWN National Tour is Coming to Popejoy Hall in December

Get the latest news about the Broadway show Hadestown in this press release from Popejoy Presents. Discover the details and updates about this highly anticipated production.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway Video
Go Inside Halloween Tuesdays with HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD on Broadway
Barbra Streisand Talks New Memoir with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Barbra Streisand Talks New Memoir with Gayle King on CBS Sunday Morning
WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink) Video
WICKED Alumni Come Out to Celebrate 20 Years of Green (and Pink)
View all Videos

Albuquerque SHOWS
Jessica Vosk in Concert in Albuquerque Jessica Vosk in Concert
Lensic Performing Arts Center (12/01-12/01)
The Aunties: Women of the White Shell Water Place in Albuquerque The Aunties: Women of the White Shell Water Place
Lensic Performing Arts Center (1/24-1/24)
The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley in Albuquerque The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley
The Vortex Theatre (12/01-12/17)
On Clover Road in Albuquerque On Clover Road
Santa Fe Playhouse (10/19-11/18)PHOTOS
Beetlejuice in Albuquerque Beetlejuice
Popejoy Hall (5/08-5/12)
Hazardous Materials in Albuquerque Hazardous Materials
The Vortex Theatre (11/03-11/19)
MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY in Albuquerque MISS BENNET: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY
Adobe Theater (12/01-12/24)
The Night Before Christmas in Albuquerque The Night Before Christmas
Santa Fe Playhouse (11/30-12/23)
A Grand Night for Singing/Rodgers & Hammerstein in Albuquerque A Grand Night for Singing/Rodgers & Hammerstein
Tri-M (Millennial Music Makers) Productions (11/09-11/12)
My Fair Lady (Non-Equity) in Albuquerque My Fair Lady (Non-Equity)
Popejoy Hall (3/21-3/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You