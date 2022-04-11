Upstart Crows of Santa Fe to Stage Production of CYMBELINE

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe presents Cymbeline, directed by graduating senior Clara West, Saturday, May 7, and Sunday May 8 at 3 p.m., Saturday, May 14 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday May 15 at 3 p.m.. Tickets $15 at the door and online: https://www.upstartcrowsofsantafe.org/upcoming-workshops-1

Cymbeline is the Crows' second Blackfriars Production - a show entirely envisioned and directed by a veteran member of the youth ensemble. West, who started with the Crows at age ten, says of the experience, "Directing a Blackfriars production with the Crows has enabled me to see the way a play comes together in a whole new light. We are an ensemble at heart, and working with this amazing group of inspirational people to realize a dream is the most difficultly thrilling experience. Truly everyday brings new discoveries.

Of the play, one of Shakespeare's last and filled with seduction, deceit, pursuit and ultimately reconciliation, West remarks: "Cymbeline is one of the most compelling and complex Shakespeare plays l have been a part of. As soon as you think you can categorize it another layer worms its way to the top. It satiates the desire for epic drama, family drama, political drama, history turned legend, and a deep -sometimes heart wrenching- portrayal of the glories and pitfalls of humanity. Due to its fairly obscure status every turn of the plot manages to surprise and amaze."

The cast includes: Juniper Barber-Woeltjen, Ashlinn Barber-Woeltjen, Gabriel Boston-Friedman, Raul Daoud, Ian Gonzales, Sam Henzerling, Ayla Philpot, Rylie, Philpot, Faith Rosen, Maelle Shapiro, Al Stucky, Clementine West, and Harold West.

About the Crows: Upstart Crows of Santa Fe are a Shakespeare troupe for young people 10 - 18. They produce workshops and uncut plays with a focus on understanding and collaboration. Casts create productions from deep explorations of Shakespeare's language and meaning.