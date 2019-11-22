Two Young Local Actresses Cast as Lulu in WAITRESS During Albuquerque Engagement

The Tony nominated hilarious, hit musical WAITRESS, which opens December 12th and runs through the 15th has cast two young area actresses to take on the role of "Lulu" during the Albuquerque engagement.

Annabeth Burnett, 5, and Genevieve Miller, 5, both of Albuquerque will alternate the role of "Lulu," the daughter of the production's main character, Jenna.

WAITRESS tells the story of "Jenna", an expert pie baker working at a local diner and stuck in a loveless marriage. Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, "Lulu."

Both girls were chosen via an audition process held at a local theatre's rehearsal space on October 30th, 2019. Over 15 girls participated in the auditions, which were presided over by members of the WAITRESS company. The character of "Lulu" is cast locally for the 6-performance tour market and two girls are chosen to share the role. Each girl chosen will perform in 3 performances each during the engagement.

Annabeth loves to sing and dance both at home and in public. After her audition for Waitress she said "I had so much fun. I didn't want it to end!" Her previous performance experience includes her Christmas and Thanksgiving shows at her preschool.

She loves to laugh, dance and write her own songs/choreograph her own routines and perform in our home. "Annabeth has been moving and grooving since she was born and has been the most expressive kiddo I've ever met!" says her Mom. "Annabeth is excited to make her theater debut in Waitress. She is a lover of life, God, adventure, dogs, singing, dancing, laughing, and her family."

Genevieve does not have any prior acting experience (beyond that which happens in our home.) She is constantly pretending to be different people and animals and tries to draw the rest of the family into her imagined world - assigning us roles, as she sees fit. She loves music and was uninterested in any movies besides Mary Poppins or The Sound of Music for nearly 2 years. Genevieve is a Kindergartner.

Regarding casting and the process: Genevieve did not know what to expect at her audition, but she came out proclaiming "That was fun!" She found Curtis to be quite funny and enjoyed her few minutes with the casting team. As a parent, I appreciated that we could sign up for time slots, as that made the audition process easy. Genevieve is very excited to be cast in the show.

Meet Jenna, a waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed By My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying encounter with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, WAITRESS is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by seven-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles (composer of "Love Song" and "Brave"), choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus. The WAITRESS Tour features Choreography Re-created by Abbey O'Brien, Tour Direction re-created by Susanna Wolk, and includes Scott Pask, Scenic Design; Suttirat Anne Larlarb, Costume Design; Ken Billington, Lighting Design; Jonathan Deans, Sound Design; Wigs by Richard Mawbey; original music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo, with tour music supervision by Ryan Cantwell. Arrangements by Nadia DiGiallonardo and Sara Bareilles, and Orchestrations by Sara Bareilles and The Waitress Band. Waitress is produced by NETworks Presentations LLC. Casting by Stewart/Whitley.

"WAITRESS is a little slice of heaven!" says Entertainment Weekly, and is "sweet, sassy and passionate," according to New York Magazine.

"It's an empowering musical of the highest order!" raves the Chicago Tribune. Don't miss this uplifting and hilarious musical celebrating friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

To purchase tickets, visit popejoypresents.com, call 505-925-5858 or visit UNM Ticketing Services located at the UNM Bookstore or visit the new location on south campus at 800 Bradbury Drive SE, Albuquerque, NM 87106. For groups of ten or more inquire at groups@popejoypresents.com.

For more tour information, please visit WaitressTour.com





