Tulis McCall Will Present ALL IN THE TIMING: ADVICE FROM A WOMAN WHO KNOWS BETTER

Older women like writer-actress Tulis McCall - a woman of a certain age - often talk of feeling they become "invisible" after a certain age. A younger woman, the comedian and actress, Amy Schumer tackled this recently in in her famous "Last F**kable Day" sketch. Raw, yes. And a valid point of view that Tulis explores in her latest monologue, "ALL IN THE TIMING: Advice From A Woman Who Knows Better" at QSOLO 2020 Festival this weekend at AuxDog theatre in Albuquerque. Its theme is the stage of life when one is assumed to be "past one's prime," however, in "All in the Timing" she reflects on a person's whole lifespan, as well as time when the road ahead is shorter than the road behind.

Tulis McCall describes the moniker "woman of a certain age" alternately as "between 40 and death." Look here at Tulis's take on being "past her prime and invisible".

"I come from a family of Irish-Catholic storytellers," says Tulis. "People forget that women were - and in some countries today, are still - raped or killed for speaking their minds," said McCall. "This history hasn't been told enough, which is deliberate, for if you take away someone's past, you take away their power." Her interest in the monologue form comes from her college years at UCONN when she became completely enthralled with James Whitmore's solo performance as Will Rogers. A few years later she saw a one-person show that was so bad she thought: I could do that, and I could do it a lot better. "I think the monologue is the heart and soul of theater," says Tulis. "I believe it's where theater and ceremony began. A monologue distills the magic of theater down to a single point of light that is easily transmitted to the people who are watching. When you think about it, a play is really a series of monologues. People speaking and other people listening. Every person you can think of has had a moment when, as they listen to someone speak, they are transported. A good monologue does that."

Of "ALL IN THE TIMING: Advice From A Woman Who Knows Better" Tulis Says: "Age is something that we avoid talking about in our society. We either ridicule it or try to ignore it, or we box people in by calling them senior citizens, millennials or gen--Xers or boomers. And those of us who have reached this threshold of "senior" are thinking a lot about how little time we have left, and is it OK to try something new? So I am speaking from my particular vantage point. 'ALL IN THE TIMING' is about real conversations and concerns, not just about sagging jowls. And it's funny!" ALL IN THE TIMING was directed by theatre legend, Austin Pendleton.

"ALL IN THE TIMING: Advice From A Woman Who Knows Better" plays at QSOLO 2020 at Aux Dog Theatre Nob Hill on Friday, Jan. 24th and Saturday Jan., 25th at 8 pm and Sunday, Jan. 26th at 2 pm.

For information and tickets visit: https://www.artful.ly/store/events/19681





