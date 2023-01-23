Tinsley Ellis Will Make Live Acoustic Performance in New Mexico in February

Acclaimed Georgia blues rocker, singer and songwriter Tinsley Ellis will give a rare live acoustic performance at The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co. in Santa Fe on Sunday, February 26, 2023. On his newly launched coast-to-coast tour entitled Tinsley Ellis - Acoustic Songs & Stories , Ellis plans to perform many of his most popular songs, plus Delta blues covers and classics by artists like Gregg Allman, Bob Dylan and Leo Kottke, on his 1937 National Steel and 1969 Martin D-35 guitars. Ellis weaves the music together with interesting, engaging and humorous stories from his over 40 years spent on stage, in motels and truck stops. Ellis' most recent Alligator Records release and 20th album is 2022's Devil May Care.

Ellis recently received two Blues Music Award nominations for Blues Rock Album Of The Year (for Devil May Care) and Blues Rock Artist Of The Year. The awards ceremony will be held in Memphis, Tennessee on Thursday, May 11.

Tinsley's a perennial New Mexico favorite! These will be our 6th and 7th shows with him since 2018. We have an extra special place in our heart for him as it turned out he was our last concert at The Cooperage (2/24/20) before the pandemic, which the beloved local venue didn't survive.

Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023

Venue: The Bridge at Santa Fe Brewing Co.

Address: 37 Fire Pl.

City: Santa Fe, NM

Phone: 505-886-1251 (tickets)

Showtime: 7:30pm

Ticket price: $23 advance / $28 day of show

Date: Monday, February 27, 2023

Venue: FUSION 708

Address: 708 1st St. NW

City: Albuquerque, NM

Phone: 505-886-1251 (tickets)

Showtime: 7:30pm

Ticket price: $27 advance / $32 day of show