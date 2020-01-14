The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players Will Stage a New Production of THE MIKADO

The New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players (NYGASP) stage a brand-new production of The Mikado on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 7:30 pm. The updated production, complete with culturally-sensitive costumes and scenes, honors the delightfully droll libretto and score Gilbert and Sullivan fans have come to love.

The Mikado, an operetta in two acts, takes place in the fictional Japanese town of Titipu with lyrics by W. S. Gilbert and music by Arthur Sullivan. It made its London début in 1885 and NYGASP produced it for years. Confronted with serious accusations of racism and racist depictions, they suspended a planned 2015 production. The resulting controversy regarding costumes and make-up delayed production for a year as the company developed a fresh, modern, and culturally-sensitive performance.

The revised production of The Mikado showcases new costumes and scene added to create fantasy and humor, but still honoring the original vision of Gilbert and Sullivan. This core concept took the "elements of Japanese inspiration that is set into a story that is so truly and clearly about Victorian English people," said director David Auxier.

The New York company specializes in Gilbert and Sullivan's comic operas. Albert Bergeret and his wife, Gail Wofford, founded the company in 1974 along with other players from the New York City area. Each season, the company performs some of the thirteen Gilbert and Sullivan classics in New York and on tour. Now in its forty-fifth year of operation, the professional repertory company gives vitality to the living legacy of Gilbert and Sullivan through performance and education.

Tickets to see the New York Gilbert and Sullivan Players perform The Mikado are on sale for $79, $65, $55, and $25. Tickets can be purchased at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or 800 Bradbury Drive SE, Suite 203, and online at popejoypresents.com. To charge by phone call (505) 925-5858. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling (505) 277-1569 or emailing groups@popejoypresents.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Albuquerque Stories

More Hot Stories For You