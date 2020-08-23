Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Box Will Host an Eight-Hour Telethon Fundraiser on Labor Day Weekend

Aug. 23, 2020  
The Box will host a Sunday Funday Labor Day telethon on Sunday, September 6th.

The event will feature eight hours of music, stand-up, and improv performances. from 1:00pm to 9:00pm.

The telethon will serve as a fundraiser to help keep the doors open at the Box performance and improv theater.

"We're hoping to raise $20,000 for that and it's really to help cover our costs for our overhead here at The Box through March of 2021. Hopefully, by then we'll be able to reopen," Kristin Berg, Co-artistic Director at The Box, told KRQE.

To make a donation, click here.

Learn more at https://www.theboxabq.com/.



