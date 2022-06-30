The Adobe Theater in Association With KUNM Radio Theatre Presents ADOBEFEST Next Month

The Adobe Theater takes to the airwaves with its ADOBEFEST on KUNM's 89.9 FM Radio Theater on Sunday, July 17th and Sunday, July 24th.

The theme of this series is "Hope" and are designed for all audiences:

A Prostate's Purpose by Les Abromovitz, directed by Philip J. Shortell, read by James Cady and Harry Zimmerman- A man has an honest and humorous discussion with his prostate on the eve of his surgery!

A Little Hope in Between by Peggy Baldassarre McLoughlin and Nancy Strickland, directed by Daniel Anaya, read by Sarah Montes, Ayana Anaya, Daniel Anaya, Erika Zepeda and Mark Crespin - Two teens discover that the history lesson of Pandora's Box reflects their own lives

Rebirth in Albuquerque by Vicki Meagher, directed by Lew Hauser, read by Erika Zepeda and Tim Crofton - Two failed Buddhists come together after a death and heal each other

Portraits of a President by Will Anderson, directed by Dan Ware, read by Maggie Witt, Rhonda Ware, Yannig Morin, Clifton Chadwick, Ludwig Puchmayer, Nancy Sellin, Timothy Kupjack and Dan Ware

Vignettes of Herbert Hoover's humble beginnings to his rise to power; The Helpers by Will Anderson, directed by Nancy Sellin (a play for children), read by Georgia Athearn, Denielle Johnson, Rhonda Ware and Maggie Witt - Young children lose a favorite toy pilot down a heating vent. Joining in their game, Grandma helps them stop blaming each other and rescue the toy.