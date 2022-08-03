The Adobe Theater Presents THE WOMEN OF LOCKERBIE Next Month

The play is loosely inspired by a true story, although the characters and situations are purely fictional. Playwright Deborah Brevoort uses the structure of Greek tragedy to tell this story of grieving and healing, powerlessness and control, joy and darkness.

'Madeline Livingston' (Stephanie Jones), a suburban housewife from New Jersey, roams the hills of Lockerbie Scotland, looking for her twenty-year-old son's remains, which were lost in the crash of Pan Am 103. She meets the women of Lockerbie, who are fighting the US Government to obtain the clothing of the victims found in the plane's wreckage (the Laundry Project). Determined to convert an act of hatred into an act of love, the women want to wash the clothes of the dead and return them to the victims' families. Lorri Layle Oliver plays 'Olive Allison', the leader of the Laundry Project. Two other women (played by Laurie McFarland and Veronica Barrett) are members of the important support system. Stephanie Grilo plays a cleaning woman who is the subversive employee of George Jones (played by Steven Higgins), the Government representative in charge of The Warehouse. She serves as a delightful comic relief in the play. Philip J. Shortell plays Madeline Livingston's husband, Bill.

Director Pete Parkin says "I like plays about strong women. This play, in particular, has such compassion. The compassion of these women who had horror rain down on them from above in some cases killing their families and destroying their homes. Yet they fought the American government to be able to take all the bloodied clothes of the victims wash and fold them and send them back to their loved ones at home. To help them with closure. We are so short on compassion today. The ending tears your heart out."