The Adobe Theater Presents THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB

The summer fun continues with another comedy by Jones Hope Wooten - THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB.

This hilarious and touching show features five southern women whose friendships began on their college swim team - performed by Jennifer Benoit, Gloria Goodman, Robin Havens-Parker, Margie Maes and Rhonda Ware.

For thirty-three years they meet every summer at the same beach cottage in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Watch them catch up, laugh, and meddle in each other's lives, as only old friends can do. Sheree, the spunky team captain, desperately tries to maintain her organized and "perfect" life and continues to be the group's leader. Dinah, the wisecracking overachiever, is a career dynamo. Lexie, pampered and outspoken, is determined to hold on to her looks and youth as long as possible. The self-deprecating and acerbic Vernadette, acutely aware of the dark cloud that hovers over her life, has decided to just give in and embrace the chaos. And sweet, eager-to-please Jeri Neal experiences a late entry into motherhood that takes them all by surprise.

Director Georgia Athearn says "All one has to say is "I have a suggestion for a play, and it was written by Jones Hope Wooten" for my ears to perk up! I was cast in a production of Mama Won't Fly back in 2014 and fortunately the director dropped out after two weeks of rehearsal. We recast the part I was playing, and I subsequently took over the direction. I had never laughed during a rehearsal period as much as I did during that show, and I continued laughing until closing night! The Sweet Delilah Swim Club is now becoming one of my favorite plays by these talented playwrights. The play is about the long-time friendship of five very different women, who through their challenges, their ups and downs, and their men or lack thereof, hold their lives together by love and supporting each other through an almost fifty-year span on the stage. We first meet them twenty-two years after college graduation, where they had all been on the same swim team; and say good-bye to them twenty-seven years later. The play is wrapped in laughter and love, not to mention five very talented ladies, who portray these characters with brilliant performances."

Performances run July 22 - August 14, 2022.

Info and tickets www.adobetheater.org 505-898-9222 info@adobetheater.org