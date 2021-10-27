The Adobe Theater Presents GREETINGS in December

Patrons of The Adobe Theater can look forward to a fun evening with a comedy for Christmas. An older couple and their developmentally disabled, 30-year-old son, Mickey, await the arrival of their other son and his girlfriend for Christmas dinner. Traditional beliefs are tested and expectations challenged. In a surprising twist of fate, Mickey is the catalyst who brings them all together, and the family realizes the most important thing in life is love and acceptance of others. A traditional Christmas dinner turns into a fantastical event and the whole family's belief systems are challenged as they are transformed for the better. A true miracle.

When director Nancy Sellin, read this play, it was immediately familiar to her --the middle-class neighborhood, the religious belief systems, family drama, and even the developmentally disabled older brother. "Although it is a "feel good" play, it is not your usual holiday fare. The premise of Mickey's unusual transformation could be tricky to pull off, but author Tom Dudzick accomplishes this smoothly and without missing a beat. And so this transformational premise is familiar to me, having lived in New York City for three decades, during which time I experienced any number of unusual happenings when my curiosity led me to explore circumstances and happenings outside my ken. Of one thing I am sure, and as Hamlet says: "There are more things in heaven and earth, Horatio, than are dreamt of in your philosophy."

The performers are well known to Albuquerque audiences - Georgia Athearn, Daniel Anaya, Tim Reardon, Levi Gore and Jennifer Benoit.

Tom Dudzick is one of those rare playwrights who makes a living at it. His first New York venture took place at the John Houseman Theatre with his Christmas play, "Greetings!" was his first Broadway show at the John Houseman Theatre, which starred the late stage and screen veteran, Darren McGavin. Clive Barnes called it "a comic jewel of a play" and it is fast becoming a happy alternative to A Christmas Carol, appearing annually in theatres all over the country.

The Adobe is taking special precautions to insure the health and wellness of our patrons. On top of our normal sanitization practices and using HEPA filters between performances, we will also be using Path-Guard Dry-fog technology. The dry-fog machine has been proven effective against pathogens of fungal, bacterial, viral, and yeast origin including COVID-19 and influenza. All Adobe staff and volunteers (including Actors) have been fully vaccinated. All, with the exception of the actors during their performances, will be wearing masks. We respectfully request that ALL patrons wear a mask at all times while in the theatre. At this time, we will be requiring proof of COVID vaccinations (OR negative COVID test results, within 48 hours) to attend all Adobe performances. We are also currently limiting our capacity to 70 patrons to allow for social distancing. Ticket holders will need to show proof of COVID vaccination (or negative test results) and picture identification at the door for every scheduled performance. All tickets must be purchased in advance.

Performances run December 2 - 19, 2021.

Tickers: www.adobetheater.org 505-898-9222 info@adobetheater.org