The Adobe Theater Announces May Titles for ADOBEFEST: LIFE IN A BOX

AdobeFest: Life in a Box is a series of six original, delightful, and innovative ten-minute plays written by local playwrights.

The plays loosely address the theme of experiencing life as lived in the somewhat confined space of the present. The plays are funny, endearing, and sure to tickle your fancy.

Titles include:

Sweet and Sour Chicken

by Colette Victor, directed by Georgia Athearn, featuring Bonnie Lafer and Jasa Pricer; One Line by James Cady, directed by Pete Parkin, featuring James Cady, Philip J. Shortell and Ed Chavez

Two old actors driving to an audition for one line in a movie and they pick up a hitchhiker going to the same audition; Sisters written and directed by Nancy Sellin, featuring Carolyn Wickwire and Georgia Athearn - an endearing play about two sisters ages 92 and 94, living in the same nursing home, who decide how they're going to live out the rest of their lives.

White Dress

by Laura Shamas, directed by Daniel Anaya, featuring Rebecca Grace and Corey Stewart

A delightful comedy about a runaway bride and a photographer who each have designs on the same park bench; Irish Thrift by Richard E. Peck, directed by Denielle Johnson featuring Marc Comstock and Stephanie Jones - a comedy about a feisty Irish lady and a local newspaper editor; Deadman's Curve by Daniel O'Day, directed by Nancy Sellin, featuring Christy Burbank and Eric John Werner - in the style of the 1940s Film Noir about a Dick, a Dame and a mysterious box.